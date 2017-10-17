Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs CEFs Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Stadion Funds has collected almost as much in fees as it has delivered in gains and income for more than a decade.
By Jeffrey Ptak, CFA | 10-17-17

Imagine a fund that's performed like this one has:


Source: Morningstar Analysts.

As you can see, it has badly lagged its category average and prospectus benchmark as well as the S&P 500 and Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond indexes. In fact, it's barely beaten inflation over the 14-plus years of its existence, a low hurdle indeed.

Now, what if I told you this fund has more than $650 million in assets and the firm behind it manages more than $3 billion in total? Or that the fund hauled in almost as much in fees ($115 million) as its shareholders reaped in income and gains ($160 million) over its lifetime, as shown below?


 Source: Morningstar Analysts.

Would you believe me? "Nah," you’d say. "Can't happen. Not with passive funds eating active funds' lunch the way they have."

But you'd be wrong.

Wait, What?
OK, so the above isn't a fund, singular. Rather, it's a composite (1) of funds from a single fund family--Stadion. But the numbers are real--the Stadion funds really have performed that poorly in aggregate over time. And the funds really have raked in those fees.

How did Stadion pull it off? We'll explore that question in greater detail, as well as the lessons it might hold for investors.

Full Disclosure
Before you read any further, you should know that Stadion competes with Morningstar in certain areas, such as retirement "managed accounts." The Morningstar businesses that offer these other services are separate from research, where I sit. Furthermore, those businesses had no say in the decision to write this piece (which I made independently based on my own familiarity with Stadion) and didn't participate in any of the research that went into it. Nevertheless, it represents a potential conflict that you should be aware of.

Stadion: A Thumbnail Sketch
Stadion is a very small player in the mutual fund business. The firm got its start in the early 1990s but didn't launch funds until 2003. (We'll delve into the timeline in a moment.)

Stadion's investing approach is probably best described as market-timing--it uses trend-following and technical indicators to "react" to the market, trading exchange-traded funds in rapid-fire fashion based on what its models are spitting out. This has translated to very high portfolio turnover and significant trading costs. (Stadion funds racked up around $11 million in brokerage commissions in aggregate from 2003 to 2017.)

Launches, Restructurings, Renamings Galore
As shown in the annotated timeline below, Stadion got its start in the fund business back in 2003, when it launched what was then called the PMFM ETF Portfolio Trust.


 Source: Morningstar Analysts.

Timeline

  1. June 2003: PMFM ETF Portfolio Trust launched.
  2. March 2004: PMFM Moderate Portfolio Trust launched.
  3. September 2004: PMFM ETF Portfolio renamed PMFM Managed Portfolio; PMFM Moderate Portfolio renamed PMFM Tactical Preservation Portfolio.
  4. September 2004: PMFM Tactical Opportunities launched.
  5. June 2005: PMFM Core Advantage launched (through merger of MurphyMorris ETF).
  6. September 2006: PMFM Tactical Opportunities liquidated.
  7. September 2006: Advisor share class of PMFM Managed Portfolio and PMFM Core Advantage converted to A share class.
  8. July 2007: PMFM Tactical Preservation Portfolio (formerly PMFM Moderate Portfolio) liquidated.
  9. October 2007: Investor share class of PMFM Managed Portfolio and PMFM Core Advantage converted to A share class; pre-Sept. 15, 2006 track record deleted.
  10. June 2009: PMFM Managed Portfolio renamed Stadion Managed Portfolio; PMFM Core Advantage renamed Stadion Core Advantage.
  11. April 2012: Stadion Olympus and Stadion Trilogy launched.
  12. December 2012: Stadion Tactical Income launched.
  13. April 2013: Stadion Market Opportunity launched (through adoption of Aviemore ETF Market Opportunity).
  14. March 2014: Stadion Managed Portfolio (formerly PMFM Managed Portfolio) renamed Stadion Managed Risk 100; Stadion Core Advantage (formerly PMFM Core Advantage) renamed Stadion Tactical Defensive; Stadion Olympus renamed Stadion Defensive International; Stadion Trilogy renamed Stadion Trilogy Alternative; Stadion Market Opportunity renamed Stadion Tactical Growth.
  15. April 2015: Stadion Tactical Income renamed Stadion Alternative Income.
  16. December 2016: Stadion Defensive International (formerly Stadion Olympus) liquidated.
  17. April 2017: Stadion Managed Risk 100 (formerly PMFM Managed Portfolio and Stadion Managed Portfolio) merged into Stadion Tactical Defensive (formerly PMFM Core Advantage and Stadion Core Advantage).

The timeline yields several insights into how Stadion has managed its fund lineup over time. First, while the firm hasn't offered many funds at any given time, it has frequently launched, liquidated, reorganized, and renamed funds. Taken together, this has had a disorienting effect, making it difficult to piece together a chronology of the firm's performance history. Second, Stadion has bought track records (through adoptions of funds, which were structured as mergers) and, on one occasion, appears to have wiped clean a portion of a still-operating fund's track record (thanks to a series of share-class conversions).

Brightening the Corners
The April 2013 adoption of Aviemore ETF Market Opportunity is a case in point. At that time, the firm's lineup was flagging, as Stadion Managed Portfolio and Stadion Core Advantage had missed most of the market's post-2008 upside while skidding to losses in 2011. In the Aviemore fund, however, Stadion found a potential winner, as it had been a respectable performer from its April 2004 inception until it was brought into the fold at Stadion, as shown in the table below.


 Source: Morningstar Analysts.

While Stadion succeeded in selling the Aviemore fund after adopting it (inflows rose sharply in 2014 and 2015), performance began to slump not long after. The fund's post-adoption record is shown in the table below.


 Source: Morningstar Analysts.

(Note: Stadion Tactical Growth  boasts a 5-star Morningstar Rating. This rating is based on the fund's performance versus its peers in the rather diverse tactical-allocation Morningstar Category. In general, that category is littered with expensive, risk-averse funds that have performed dismally, which means that a fund can excel by sheer virtue of having been more heavily exposed to the market. That's what the Stadion fund appears to have managed to do, as evidenced by its higher volatility and upside and downside capture ratios. But that still hasn't been enough for it to keep pace with its prospectus benchmarks or the simple 60% U.S. stocks/40% U.S. investment-grade bonds mix. Moreover, given that the star rating is based on a fund's trailing three-, five-, and 10-year risk-adjusted returns, it's worth remembering that the majority of the fund's rating is attributable to the track record it amassed prior to joining Stadion in April 2013.) 

