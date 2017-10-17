Stadion also succeeded, through some clever maneuvering, to largely wipe the slate clean at PMFM Managed Portfolio and PMFM Core Advantage in 2006. As detailed in the timeline above, the firm launched a new share class in September 2006 (A shares), into which it converted the funds' existing Advisor share classes and eventually, in 2007, the funds' Investor share classes as well. When this process was complete, the funds' pre-September 2006 track records vanished.

To illustrate, here's what the annual-report performance illustration looked like before Stadion made the change (in the 2007 annual report ), with the deleted performance history outlined in red.

Stadion presumably took that step to tidy up the funds' track records, which to that point had been very poor, as shown below:

Source: Morningstar Analysts.

(Further complicating matters, Stadion also has changed the funds' prospectus benchmarks from time to time. For instance, in the years prior to 2007, it benchmarked PMFM Core Advantage and PMFM Managed Portfolio against an 80% S&P 500/20% Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond blended index. But then in 2007, it switched to the S&P 500 alone. More recently, Stadion replaced the S&P 500 as the benchmark for Stadion Trilogy Alternative Return in favor of the HFRX Absolute Return Index, and swapped out the S&P 500 for a pair of Morningstar target-risk indexes as benchmarks for Stadion Tactical Defensive and Stadion Tactical Growth.)

If the Stadion funds' attempts to market-time largely fizzled, the firm succeeded in at least one respect--it spiffed up these funds' track records at just the right time. Indeed, once the financial crisis deepened and Stadion's funds remained in risk-off mode (which tended to be their default setting), they outperformed handily. That, in turn, attracted investors taken with the funds' ability to sidestep steeper losses in 2008 and early 2009.

Of course, what many of those investors probably didn't realize was that the track record they were seeing was incomplete. For instance, this is the performance history investors would have seen for Stadion Managed Portfolio circa early 2009:

Source: Morningstar Analysts.

Measured from its new September 2006 inception date, the fund looks like a hero and, predictably, sold very well in the ensuing years. But measured from its original April 2003 launch date, a different picture emerges:

Source: Morningstar Analysts.

While the Stadion fund outperformed the S&P 500 over this span, its performance was comparable to that of Vanguard Balanced Index , which costs a fraction as much. Moreover, it lagged the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index of investment-grade bonds.

In its defense, Stadion would likely cite this strategy's long-term record, which dates back to 1996 (the fund's inception was in 2003, but the separate-account version had already been around for seven years by then). However, that separate account's early record is very difficult to reconcile with the "risk-adverse" approach that Stadion repeatedly referenced in reports to shareholders (2).

To illustrate, here are the rolling 36-month upside and downside capture ratios of the Stadion strategy from 1996 through 2017 (the separate account's record is used through 2003, the fund's thereafter).

Source: Morningstar Analysts.

What's most striking is the way the strategy's late-1990s performance (highlighted by the red rectangle in the chart above) flipped the script on "risk-adverse," as it appears the separate account participated to a meaningful extent in the market's upside. Upon closer examination, it becomes clearer why: The separate account notched a 63% gain in the six months ended Feb. 29, 2000, crushing the S&P by a whopping 55%. That showing topped all but a handful of the 4,300 other separate accounts that existed at the time, putting it in the company of go-go strategies that invested in the stocks of small, high-growth firms.

Source: Morningstar Analysts.

This is not the performance one would have expected of a supposedly defensive strategy, to put it mildly. It raises questions about the circumstances under which the separate account amassed its record in the late-1990s, and whether that performance is representative of the risk-minded approach later advertised, or was simply a lucky roll of the dice among many that weren't.

At the time, the separate account held around $42 million in assets, accounting for roughly 55% of the firm's assets. Using available data (in our separate account database or other public sources of information), it isn't possible to assess what other models Stadion was offering at the time or how those strategies might have performed.

If Stadion doesn't excel at running money, which it appears not to, it certainly has shown a knack for survival (and collecting fees). But that's not nearly good enough, which is why investors are well-advised to give the firm and its funds a wide berth.

It's also a reminder that regulatory protections and transparency aren't a substitute for due diligence. In this case, Stadion appears to have followed the rules. But given the sheer number of fund launches, restructurings, renamings, and other changes, it's very difficult to construct a coherent picture of how well the firm has done for investors over time. Only through research could one piece this together to make a judgment.

Otherwise, it's about taking Stadion's word for it. And its performance as a manager and steward of capital doesn't justify that kind of faith.

(1) I built a composite of all Stadion funds that existed at the relevant points in time going back to inception of the firm's first fund in 2003. I equal-weighted each Stadion fund every month and then calculated an average return for the composite for that month, repeating in successive months (through May 31, 2017, when the study concludes). I followed the same steps in building the composite category average and prospectus benchmark that's shown--for each fund included in the composite in a given month, I chose the corresponding category average and prospectus benchmark.

(2) The following are references Stadion made in its annual shareholder reports in describing its risk-aware approach to managing money:

"The risk indicators in our model have kept us from being fully exposed to the market, and as a result our portfolio has been less volatile than the major indexes, including the S&P 500. While this reduced exposure has caused the fund to underperform the S&P 500, we feel it is justified by the protection provided if the market breaks out of the trading range to the downside."-- 5/31/04 annual report

"While our model has been historically successful in protecting from losses during severe market declines, our safety measures may cause our portfolios to underperform during rising markets."-- 5/31/05 annual report

"We believe a defensive approach to the markets has been and is probably going to be a good approach for the foreseeable future."-- 5/31/06 annual report

"As explained below, this past year was a challenging market environment for the Funds, primarily because during this period we were in fully defensive positions on two occasions because of downside market action. On both occasions, that downside market action triggered our risk adverse approach to managing money."-- 5/31/07 annual report

"Once we hold an issue, we manage it based upon its performance; due to stop-loss protections built into our model, we generally will not continue to hold an asset that is not performing well. This approach is designed to help limit losses during significant market declines. This approach is defensive in nature and adheres to our overall philosophy that we can try to win by not losing."-- 5/31/08 annual report

"Because of our risk adverse methodology, we will generally underperform during up markets because we will not remain invested when the market experiences a pullback, and therefore we drop behind. However, when the market experiences a bear market (there have been two bear markets in the last 10 years), we typically expect to outperform the major equity market indexes. In our view, there will be more bear markets."-- 5/31/10 annual report

"In the last 112 years, there have been 33 bear markets (declines > -20% as measured by the Dow Jones Industrial Average). Thus we believe there are times when the best approach to the equity markets is to exit them."-- 5/31/12 annual report

"By the end of May, Stadion's Managed and Core Advantage portfolios had risen, but at a rate considerably less than that of the S&P 500. This isn't surprising considering Stadion's unconstrained defensive approach is designed to mitigate catastrophic losses. As we seek to gain and protect assets over time, the Funds' holdings morph to these goals, defeating attempts to shove us into traditional style boxes. However, the Stadion Funds compare nicely to other actively managed risk averse strategies." -- 5/31/13 annual report

"Remember, all markets move in cycles and at this point in time we believe that the need for risk management within a portfolio is as important now as ever. It is precisely why we have a full suite of investment strategies offering a defensive bias."-- 5/31/14 annual report