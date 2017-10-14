We take a numerical look through this week's Morningstar research. Plus, our most popular articles and videos for the week ended Oct. 13.
Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
5
As part of our 21 Days to Improve Your Financial Life
special report, director of personal finance Christine Benz outlines five key steps
to take to help you formulate your strategy for claiming Social Security.
"As more and more workers approach and enter retirement without the benefit of pensions, the lifetime income stream of Social Security--and the enlarged benefits that can be obtained with savvy benefits-claiming strategies--has received newfound attention."
19%
Wells Fargo
shares slumped after the bank reported a 19% profit decline Friday and weaker than expected revenue
during the third quarter. This was a bit of a setback for the firm, especially compared with peers, as a drop in loan balances and a relative lack of leverage to rising interest rates took a toll on revenue, said senior equity analyst Jim Sinegal. Though there are no quick fixes, Sinegal thinks the continued growth of the bank's low-cost funding base the company's efforts to overhaul its sales practices will prove capable of reviving revenue growth over a reasonable time frame. He thinks the shares are undervalued at the current price
.
>1 million
Financial Times
markets editor Robin Wigglesworth observed on Twitter
that there are now over 1 million financial indexes, but only about 43,000 stocks globally.
5
Director of manager research Russ Kinnel examined five Medalist small-cap funds that still have additional capacity. He lists
medal-worthy funds with total asset bases below the median closing point and below the average closing point. (He notes that the median small-cap fund closed at $1.3 billion and the average was $2.2 billion.)
20%
Vice president of research John Rekenthaler explored the work of economist Richard Thaler
, recipient of the 2017 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. It was at one time estimated that 20% of employees didn't enroll in 401(k) plans because there were faced with too many choices, overwhelming potential investors and leading to inertia. In response Thaler came up with a simpler solution: Why not drop new employees into a 401(k) plan, in specified funds at a specified rate, and be done with the decisions?
"Automated-enrollment programs and their successors, auto-escalation features (which gradually increase the employee’s contribution rate), have been smash successes, helping 401(k) programs increase their reach and boost employee balances. In explaining its decision to award Thaler its 2017 prize, the Nobel committee mentioned, among other items, the practical effect that his work has had on 401(k) plans."
33%
The FRED
blog by the St. Louis Fed examined nonprofit growth and found that total output by nonprofits has increased, even during recessions
. According to a survey, nonprofit revenue grew 33% faster than overall U.S. GDP over the 10-year period from 1997-2007.
"Nonprofits promote the public good. So, during economic downturns, they may have greater opportunity to increase their output. In fact, nonprofits can play a central role in economic recovery, for example, by directly remediating problems associated with recessions (such as unemployment) through welfare spending and expanding economic opportunities through education."
3
In this video
, our manager research analysts share three of their top emerging-markets stock fund picks on the heels of a strong year for the category.
2