Our annual Portfolio Makeover Week is coming up, and Christine Benz is looking for investors to have their portfolios overhauled.
Christine Benz
10-05-17 |
Morningstar.com's annual Portfolio Makeover Week will run from Nov. 13 through Nov. 17, 2017. Over five days, we'll feature the real-life portfolios of five individuals or couples--both before and after. You can see the articles from 2016's Portfolio Makeover Week here.
To be considered for a portfolio makeover, send an email to portfoliomakeover@morningstar.com
. Include the following information:
- Your age and age of your spouse, if you have one
- Your life stage: still working or retired?
- Approximate portfolio value
- Goals for a portfolio makeover
- Your key concerns about your financial plan
If we decide to profile your situation in our upcoming series, Morningstar director of personal finance Christine Benz will follow up with a request for additional details about your portfolio and your situation.
We look forward to hearing from you!
