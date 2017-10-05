Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs CEFs Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Our annual Portfolio Makeover Week is coming up, and Christine Benz is looking for investors to have their portfolios overhauled.
By Christine Benz | 10-05-17

Morningstar.com's annual Portfolio Makeover Week will run from Nov. 13 through Nov. 17, 2017. Over five days, we'll feature the real-life portfolios of five individuals or couples--both before and after. You can see the articles from 2016's Portfolio Makeover Week here.  

Christine Benz is Morningstar's director of personal finance and author of 30-Minute Money Solutions: A Step-by-Step Guide to Managing Your Finances and the Morningstar Guide to Mutual Funds: 5-Star Strategies for Success. Follow Christine on Twitter: @christine_benz.
To be considered for a portfolio makeover, send an email to portfoliomakeover@morningstar.com. Include the following information:

  • Your age and age of your spouse, if you have one
  • Your life stage: still working or retired?
  • Approximate portfolio value
  • Goals for a portfolio makeover
  • Your key concerns about your financial plan

If we decide to profile your situation in our upcoming series, Morningstar director of personal finance Christine Benz will follow up with a request for additional details about your portfolio and your situation.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Christine Benz does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

