Morningstar.com's annual Portfolio Makeover Week will run from Nov. 13 through Nov. 17, 2017. Over five days, we'll feature the real-life portfolios of five individuals or couples--both before and after. You can see the articles from 2016's Portfolio Makeover Week here.

Christine Benz is Morningstar's director of personal finance and author of 30-Minute Money Solutions: A Step-by-Step Guide to Managing Your Finances and the Morningstar Guide to Mutual Funds: 5-Star Strategies for Success . Follow Christine on Twitter: @christine_benz.

Your age and age of your spouse, if you have one

Your life stage: still working or retired?

Approximate portfolio value

Goals for a portfolio makeover

Your key concerns about your financial plan

To be considered for a portfolio makeover, send an email to portfoliomakeover@morningstar.com . Include the following information:

If we decide to profile your situation in our upcoming series, Morningstar director of personal finance Christine Benz will follow up with a request for additional details about your portfolio and your situation.

We look forward to hearing from you!