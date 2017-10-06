Like so many aspects of investing, the precisely right asset allocation--the mix of stocks and bonds that delivers the highest possible return with the least amount of risk over a given time frame--will be apparent only in hindsight.

Instead, investors have to rely on market history and a sober view of valuations for various asset classes to help guide their allocations. They can then fine-tune their allocations based on individual-specific factors, and monitor the portfolio's asset mix as they get closer to needing their money.

If you're setting your portfolio’s asset allocations for the first time or looking for a "reasonableness check" of your existing asset mix, here are some key steps to take.

The gold standard for setting an asset allocation is to employ a financial advisor who can recommend an appropriate mix of assets given your own situation: your proximity to retirement, how you're doing on your retirement savings, and your own comfort level with volatility, among other factors. But if you don’t have an advisor, or if you'd like to backstop an advisor's recommendations, you can rely on additional resources for asset allocation guidance.

Morningstar's Lifetime Allocation Indexes , informed by the research of Morningstar's Investment Management team, provide another vantage point on the asset-allocation question. In addition to providing separate asset allocations for various time horizons, the indexes also allow customization by risk profile for each age band: conservative, moderate, and aggressive. In addition, the indexes show suballocations for various asset classes--they recommend percentage weightings in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and emerging-markets equities, for example.

Target-date funds, which are designed as one-stop investments appropriate for a given retirement date, can provide an additional, professional view of appropriate asset allocations given different time horizons to retirement. It's valuable to take a look at target-date offerings from a couple of different fund companies--funds for the same retirement date can vary substantially based on glide path philosophy and types of holdings.

Morningstar's Target-Date Fund Series reports do a good job of summarizing the glide paths, as well as the pros and cons, of various target-date series. Some target-date programs maintain very high equity allocations before and even during retirement, a stance informed by the view that longevity risk--that is, the chance that you'll outlive your assets--should outweigh concerns about short-term fluctuations in an investor's principal. Others maintain more conservative allocations; if a fund limits volatility, the thinking goes, investors are more likely to stick with the program in good markets and bad.

While off-the-shelf asset-allocation guidance, such as Morningstar's Lifetime Allocation Indexes and target-date vehicles, can help you assess your own in-retirement and pre-retirement asset allocation, they're just a few of many sources of information that you can turn to when setting your stock/bond/cash mix. (Online retirement calculators can also be helpful.) Whether you use a financial advisor or manage your investment portfolio on your own, it's crucial to consider your personal set of circumstances to arrive at an asset-allocation framework that truly fits your needs. Among the factors that could affect your in- and pre-retirement asset allocation are your desire to leave a legacy, other sources of income you can rely on in retirement, the longevity history of your own family, your savings rate, and the size of your retirement portfolio.

Here are some other questions to consider when calibrating your own asset allocation:

Yes: More equitiesNo: Fewer equities

Yes: More equitiesNo: Fewer equities

Yes: More equitiesNo: Fewer equities

Yes: Fewer equitiesNo: More equities

Yes: Fewer equitiesNo: More equities

Yes: Fewer equitiesNo: More equities

Yes: More equitiesNo: Fewer equities

Yes: More equitiesNo: Fewer equities

Once you've set your asset allocation, it's important to periodically revisit your portfolio's actual asset allocation to make sure it's still on track. It's a given that some parts of your portfolio will perform better than others; periodically rebalancing back to your targets--both on an asset-class and intra-asset-class basis--can help reduce the volatility in your portfolio. Morningstar's Instant X-Ray --or the X-Ray functionality available in Portfolio Manager--can help you keep tabs on your portfolio's asset allocation.

Additionally, you'll need to revisit your own target stock/bond/cash mix as the years go by. For most investors, getting closer to their goal dates will necessitate a more conservative asset mix; as they get closer to spending what they've saved, they can't risk big fluctuations in the value of their nest eggs. That's why most glide paths for accumulators feature higher allocations to bonds and cash as retirement approaches. I've written extensively about the bucket approach to retirement portfolio allocation , which helps you back into an asset allocation for retirement that takes into account your spending rate.

Individual circumstances can also change, so higher or lower allocations to various asset classes may be in order. For example, investors who find themselves well ahead of their savings targets owing to strong market performance over the past eight years may want to peel back on their equity allocations. In a similar vein, investors who are concerned about layoffs in their industries may do well to reduce their stock allocations--especially in their readily accessible taxable accounts--in case they need to prematurely tap their retirement nest eggs.