We take a numerical look through this week's Morningstar research. Plus, our most popular articles and videos for the week ended Sept. 22.
By
Morningstar.com
|
09-23-17 |
05:00 AM | Email Article
Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.
43
Every year Russ Kinnel uses a few key screens to find fantastic funds
out of more than 8,000 in our database. This year only 43 made the cut.
$1,700
John Rekenthaler took a look back at the headlines generated by Southern California bond managers in recent years
. He says that in hindsight, the amount of concern over whether to stay at a firm or not after a manager departed was overblown. Looking at what happened to a $100,000 investment in a number of bond shops over the past three years is instructive.
The two winners put their investors about $1,700 ahead of the benchmark, the largest loser is about $1,700 behind, and the modest loser $600 in the relative hole. Are those big numbers? Well, it depends. If somebody were to hand you a $1,700 envelope after you finished reading this article, you'd be delighted (and would likely read my columns more often). On the other hand, on a $100,000 investment that's but a portion of a larger portfolio, that amount isn't terribly meaningful. The next day the financial markets dip, you'll lose more than that.
$1.1 billion
Alphabet
is spending $1.1 billion to buy staff and IP rights from HTC's smartphone division. Ali Mogharabi says this is a sign the firm is planning to emphasize end-to-end consumer hardware development
.
We think the firm is targeting the smartphone and overall consumer hardware market more aggressively to maintain and/or grow its dominance in the online search market. We believe this could further strengthen Alphabet’s network effect and intangible assets moats as Pixel and other hardware can bring in more users, increasing user count and user engagement, from which more data will be compiled and utilized to drive more online ad revenue growth. It remains to be seen whether such a tactic will bear fruit, as Google is in fierce competition with Apple and Samsung within the smartphone market.
125
Number of firms offering standalone long-term care insurance in 2000.
15
Number of firms currently offering standalone long-term care insurance. In a video
, Christine Benz explored this and other dramatic changes that are impacting the long-term care space today.
Most Popular Articles
Most Popular Videos
Most Requested Stock Quotes
Apple
GE
Berkshire Hathaway
Amazon
AT&T
Most Requested Stock Analyses
GE
Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Allergan
National Grid
Wells Fargo
Most Requested Fund Quotes
Vanguard 500 Index
Fidelity Contrafund
Vanguard Wellesley Income
Dodge & Cox Stock
Vanguard Total Stock Market
Most Requested Fund Analyses
Vanguard Wellesley Income
PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth
Dodge & Cox Income
PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock
Vanguard Dividend Growth
Most Requested ETF Quotes
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation
Most Requested ETF Analyses
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
826708
USA_ICPT,USA_GOOG,USA_DODIX,USA_VDIGX,USA_VWINX,USA_FFNOX,USA_VTI,USA_KO,USA_EFX,USA_AAPL,USA_DIS,USA_GE,USA_WFC,USA_AGN,USA_ORCL,USA_NGG,USA_VXUS,USA_VNQ,USA_VWO,USA_VIG,USA_POGRX,USA_POSKX,USA_VYM,USA_VEA
E0_USA_ICPT E0_USA_GOOG FO_USA_DODIX FO_USA_VDIGX FO_USA_VWINX FO_USA_FFNOX FE_USA_VTI E0_USA_KO E0_USA_EFX E0_USA_AAPL E0_USA_DIS E0_USA_GE E0_USA_WFC E0_USA_AGN E0_USA_ORCL E0_USA_NGG FE_USA_VXUS FE_USA_VNQ FE_USA_VWO FE_USA_VIG FO_USA_POGRX FO_USA_POSKX FE_USA_VYM FE_USA_VEA &primaryKeyword=
2