Consumer cyclical sector valuations appear a
touch undervalued, with a weighted average price/fair value ratio of 0.98 (a
slight downtick from last quarter's 1.01). We attribute this decline to fears
regarding Amazon’s ability to disrupt a plethora of retail industries, as
well as concerns about falling foot traffic to brick-and-mortar locations.
Entering the fourth quarter, we think all
eyes will be on the holidays, with holiday sales representing nearly 20% of
total retail industry sales (based on NRF data). Using last year as a guide
fails to suggest much improvement is in the cards, as brick-and-mortar net in-store sales dropped 5% and the number of transactions fell almost 8% over both
Thanksgiving and Black Friday in 2016, according to RetailNext. For one, we estimate
that e-commerce penetration in the apparel space is about 17% and model this
reaching roughly 30% over the next five years, which stands to continue pressuring foot traffic at physical outlets.
Further, the U.S. already boasts more than
double most countries in retail square feet per person. (According to data from
icsc.org, the United States has 23.5 square feet of retail space per person,
compared with 16.4 square feet in Canada and 11.1 square feet in Australia,
the next-highest countries.) We think this implies multiple future store closures and
downsizing.
As of June, the number of store closures this year was 160% higher
than in the year-ago period, according to an analysis by Fung
Global Retail & Technology. There were over 5,300 store-closure announcements through June, putting this year on track to surpass the 6,100-plus closings in 2008, the worst year in history for closures.
Even with these closures, we believe that we
are only in the early innings of right-sizing brick-and-mortar exposure. Since
2005, Gap
has taken out 650 stores in the specialty space and reduced square footage
by 5 million square feet, and yet total-company comparable sales declined an
average 2% over the past three years. Similarly, Macy's
announced the closure
of 100 stores in 2016, but we still expect comparable store sales to decline 3%
this year. And at Bed Bath & Beyond
, we expect store closures every year in
our forecast and still don’t think comp growth can turn consistently positive.
Therefore, we still believe many traditional retailers have a long way to
go before store bases are right-sized to levels where comparable sales growth
aligns with total market growth.
In
addition to falling sales, declines in brick-and-mortar traffic have also taken
a hefty toll on operating margins through deleveraging. We estimate that most
retailers need to achieve 2%-3% comparable sales growth to leverage
fixed costs. The possibility of lowered rents and recognition
of cost savings in operations helps but is insufficient to return operating
margins to peak levels, in our opinion. Therefore, we see operating margins stabilizing at
single-digit levels in our department-store coverage (Macy’s, Kohl's
, and
Nordstrom
) and at some traditional specialty retailers (Gap and Urban Outfitters
).
That
said, we think some consumer cyclical companies are better positioned to
survive the brick-and-mortar troubles than others and have been punished unfairly
by the market. First, we think brands, by nature, are channel-agnostic and can
successfully shift sales from brick-and-mortar retailers, where sales are
declining, to e-commerce players such as Amazon, which boast high growth levels. We also see
retailers of performance-based products such as L Brands
and Lululemon Athletica
as more
sheltered, given barriers to entry in quality at an attractive price. Finally,
we see the off-price space continuing in strength, as consumers still prefer
value and the treasure-hunt experience.
Top Picks
Mattel
Star Rating: 5 Stars
Economic Moat: Narrow
Fair Value Estimate:
$28.50
Fair Value
Uncertainty: Medium
5-Star Price: $19.95
In
our opinion, brand stabilization had begun to occur at Mattel toward the end of
2016, as indicated by performance of key brands including Wheels and
Fisher-Price and Entertainment (about 60% of 2016 gross sales), which delivered
solid and sustained constant-currency results. We believe this was due to the
focus on improving Mattel's brand equity under the management team, which had
restored the company’s creative bent, leading to takeaway at retail as products
had begun to resonate with consumers again.
The most recent holiday season proved
difficult for Mattel, however, leading to revenue declines and greater-than-anticipated margin pressure
from promotions, and this hung over into
first-half results, keeping shares at a significant discount and providing a wide margin
of safety. We expect current industry softness to be transitory, and
it shouldn't negate the company's long-term competitive advantages, but we believe that changes implemented under new CEO Margo Georgiadis' strategy could take a
few quarters to bear fruit.
L Brands
Star Rating: 5 Stars
Economic Moat: Wide
Fair Value Estimate:
$69.00
Fair Value
Uncertainty: Medium
5-Star Price: $48.30
We believe L Brands
possesses a wide economic moat and operates in a space where fit, function, and
comfort are more valued than price. We view the anniversary of swim and apparel
exits, as well as new bra product introductions in the back half of the year, as
likely to provide a boost to
the top line and margin performance. Furthermore, we see China's long-term potential
as capable of catapulting revenue growth back to the 3%-4% range over time. Our five-year
outlook calls for low-single-digit average annual revenue growth versus the
three-year historical average of 5% and operating margin at midteen levels
versus high-teens historical performance, which we see as accounting for risks.
Therefore, we think this is an attractive entry point for investors with a long
investment time horizon to own a wide-moat company that appears to be at a
performance inflection point.
Advance Auto Parts
Star Rating: 5 Stars
Economic Moat: Narrow
Fair Value Estimate:
$154.00
Fair Value
Uncertainty: Medium
5-Star Price: $107.80
We believe current
trading levels for narrow-moat Advance Auto Parts provide a sufficient margin
of safety for investors looking to take a position in a company poised to
capitalize on favorable long-term industry dynamics. While the acquisition of
General Parts has proved far more challenging than anticipated, we think the
difficulties have obscured the benefits that Advance should accrue from its
substantially stronger position in the faster-growing professional market
segment, which accounted for 58% of its sales in fiscal 2016.
As the company
refocuses on operational improvements throughout the business and improves part
availability, we anticipate it will benefit from a persistent industry trend
favoring consolidation, as larger part retailers can deliver superior
service levels to professional and do-it-yourself clients alike more economically
than their subscale peers. In our opinion, clients' desire for high levels of
on-demand part availability, along with DIY customers' needs for advice and
services from trained in-store staff, should insulate Advance and its peers
from digital-only competitors.
While Advance's turnaround has been complicated
by an industrywide slump that we see as cyclical (attributable to mild weather
and some economic angst among low-income consumers), we expect the new
management team to be able to drive operating margins to over 11% by 2021 (from
9.4% in 2016) and begin to close nonstructural performance gaps with peers. Our
forecast incorporates considerably more conservative margin expansion than
management's 500-basis-point five-year target, indicating potential upside
to our expectations. We foresee returns on invested capital rebounding to 11%
by 2021, with steady increases throughout our explicit forecasting period after
a transition year in 2017.
