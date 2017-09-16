Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs CEFs Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Investing Specialists

We take a numerical look through this week's Morningstar research. Plus, our most popular articles and videos for the week ended Sept. 15.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Morningstar.com | 09-16-17 | 05:00 AM | Email Article

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

About the Author
Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

$55
David Meats laid out the case that the crude oil market is going to face oversupply next year. This leads to our energy teams midcycle pricing forecast of $55 a barrel West Texas Intermediate, below many other forecasts. He thinks U.S. production will be the driver of the supply: 

Shale growth is the main component of the glut we anticipate after March 2018. Huge growth in that arena is near certain next year, and this onslaught of new production will probably coincide with the potential expiration of OPEC’s voluntary curtailments, overwhelming crude markets once again.

55
In the Dividend Focus, Sonia Vora shares why she thinks  Coca-Cola can keep its 55 years streak of dividend growth intact.

76%
Morningstar's director of policy research, Aron Szapiro, wrote a comment letter to the SEC about how the rules governing how broker/dealers and registered investment advisors can give advice should change. Szapiro emphasized that given that most investors are inexperienced, a disclosure-based approach is insufficient: 

Morningstar believes that investors' confusion about standards of conduct applicable to different kinds of relationships is likely to continue for some time, and disclosures alone will not clarify those standards for many investors. Most investors are not very experienced and probably would not invest in the absence of the defined-contribution system. For example, from our examination of the 2013 Survey of Consumer Finance, we noted that that 76% of investors invest exclusively in tax-privileged retirement plans, and these investors often do not understand fundamental investing concepts such as the importance of taking risk for long-term investing.

62%
 Oracle reported solid first-quarter results, with the firm's software as a service revenue growing 62% year over year. Rodney Nelson warns that the firm's wide-moat is still under pressure as the company faces headwinds in its legacy on-premises business. He concludes:

We remain confident that Oracle’s SaaS business can carry the water as Oracle works through these challenges, but we are maintaining our $46 fair value estimate and continue to view shares as overvalued.

$999
 Apple is raising the bar on pricing with their new iPhone X. Analyst Brian Colello thinks the $999 price tag for the phone is a sign of the strength of the firm's economic moat

Quite simply we don't think there's an Android competitor that could sell phones at these prices because they don't have the customer loyalty, the customer stickiness that Apple has.

Most Popular Articles, Videos, and Securities

Most Popular Articles 

Most Popular Videos  

Most Requested Stock Quotes
Apple
GE
Equifax
AT&T
Disney

 Most Requested Stock Analyses
Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Equifax
General Electric
Walt Disney
Apple

Most Requested Fund Quotes
Vanguard 500 Index
Fidelity Contrafund
Vanguard Wellesley Income 
Dodge & Cox Stock
Vanguard Total Stock Market

 Most Requested Fund Analyses
Vanguard Wellesley Income
Dodge & Cox Income
PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock
Fidelity Four-in-One Index
PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth

Most Requested ETF Quotes
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
PowerShares QQQ

  Most Requested ETF Analyses
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Vanguard REIT ETF
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2017 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.