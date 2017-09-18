It's time once more for my annual screen for fantastic funds. With just a few key screens, I pare the universe of more than 8,000 mutual funds to just 43. (We had 48 last year.)

The final number changes a bit each year depending on how many funds pass all the tests. With so many funds, you can be very choosy. It's a purely quantitative screen--I don't make exceptions just because I like a fund.

Here are the screens:

. Morningstar studies show that funds in the cheapest quintile of their Morningstar Category are a much better bet than higher-cost funds, so this is the first test.

. We found that funds where at least one manager has invested more than $1 million of his or her own money are more likely to outperform than those without such alignment of interest.

. Our Morningstar Investor Return studies have found that highly volatile funds are harder for investors to hold, and investor returns tend to trail total returns by a greater margin in those funds.

. This fundamental, forward-looking rating factors in qualitative and quantitative measures.

. You want a good steward with a strong investment culture when you invest for the long haul.

. Rather than looking at a standardized time period, look at the period of the manager's tenure. I start with the earliest start date of the managers on a team and insist that the fund beat the benchmark over that time period. I used returns through July 2017. There is a minimum five-year manager tenure, too, to weed out those with less meaningful track records. (This is why no index funds make the list. But we have plenty of Gold-rated index funds. You can screen for Gold-rated index funds on this page .)

Many balanced funds have one equity benchmark and one bond benchmark rather than a blend of the two. That means they have either a very high or very low bar depending on which was the primary benchmark. Our category benchmarks are blended mixes of stocks and bonds, which make them a better fit. In a few cases, I had to use category averages if the index returns didn't go back far enough.

I exclude these to help you get a list you can use. (There are three funds with "institutional" in their names but minimum investments of $25,000 or less, which I don't consider to be institutional.)

Many people still own them and want to know if they still make the grade.

Fantastic 43.

Let's review the 20 Gold-rated funds among the

American Funds AMCAP is a nice, steady growth fund with a smaller asset base than sibling American Funds Growth Fund of America . Not that it is nimble at $53 billion, but at least it has a little more flexibility. American Funds are now available without a front load in most No Transaction Fee supermarkets.

American Funds Capital World Growth and Income blends a dividend focus with a search for earnings growth. Although that leads the fund to the middle of the Morningstar Style Box, results are hardly bland. This is a dependable core fund.

American Funds EuroPacific Growth is a giant foreign large-growth fund. Although it is not terribly maneuverable, the fund is cheap and consistent, which bodes well for future returns.

American Funds New Perspective is supposed to invest in firms that benefit from changing global trade patterns. In someone else's hands that might sound like a gimmicky fund marketing strategy, but American makes it work with strong stock research. It boasts low costs and top-quartile returns for the trailing three-, five-, 10-, and 15-year periods. The fund's focus on blue-chip growth names has worked out quite well of late.

American Funds New World provides a mild-mannered way to tap emerging markets. It invests in both developed-markets companies with big emerging-markets exposure and those that are domiciled in emerging markets. As a result, the fund trades some upside for less volatility, but that's a fair trade.

American Funds Washington Mutual is a solid, yield-oriented value fund. It is quite dependable and not at all flashy.

Dodge & Cox Income offers a very appealing profile that few bond funds can match. It has an emphasis on corporate bonds that takes full advantage of the firm's excellent stock analysts and spares the fund from an overreliance on government debt. It also owns mortgages and Treasuries but has been a steady performer over many years. Its 0.43% expense ratio shows you can get some very good bargains in active management.

Dodge & Cox Stock is a standout, but I would note that its volatility has crept up compared with its large-value peers. Its risk rating is Above Average, but I still think this an excellent fund. You get low costs and a very experienced, deep team managing your money.

Fidelity Total Bond is also a great value at 0.45%. The fund is a bit more aggressive than Dodge & Cox Income, as Ford O'Neil has the freedom to mix core high-quality areas with emerging markets and high yield. However, he avoids making interest-rate bets, so you won't confuse it with the PIMCO Total Return s of the world.

Harbor Capital Appreciation is an appealing, consistent large-growth fund. Longtime manager Sig Segalas may well retire in the next few years, but we have gotten to know comanager Kathleen McCarragher and the rest of the team at Jennison. The team has 11 analysts and three more portfolio managers with an average tenure of 25 years. We have faith in the new team.

Primecap Odyssey Growth is one of the best actively managed large-cap funds you can find. As you may know, I'm a huge fan of Primecap. This is one of only two funds from its lineup still open to new investors.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation manager David Giroux has done an extraordinary job. The fund has equitylike returns with significantly less risk. Giroux's stock-selection and allocation acumen have proved to be winners. The $28 billion fund is closed to new investors so that Giroux's stock-selection abilities are still able to deliver results for shareholders.

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth manager Brian Berghuis has managed an amazing feat. He is running a gigantic $28 billion in this fund yet keeps producing excellent results. The fund is closed to new investors.

Vanguard Primecap , and Vanguard Primecap Core remain outstanding growth funds with low costs. All three are closed to new investors but are definitely worth holding if you've got them. The Primecap team is a very experienced group that takes a contrarian approach to growth investing.

shows how compelling a dividend-growth strategy can be. This closed fund is run by Donald Kilbride who builds a relatively focused portfolio of cash-rich companies likely to raise dividends. That's kind of an indirect strategy for buying high-quality companies, and the results have been strong.

Vanguard Health Care is another Wellington-run fund. By sector fund standards, this one has a deeper team, less volatility, and lower costs than you typically get. If you own growth funds already, you may have all the healthcare exposure you need. But for those who want to dial up their healthcare exposure, this fund merits a close look.

Vanguard Wellesley Income and Vanguard Wellington are two versions of the same value-equity and investment-grade corporate-bond strategy. The former is mostly bonds, and the latter is mostly stocks. With very low fees, these make for excellent long-term holdings. Wellington didn't make the cut last year, but it is back this year.

All told, seven funds that didn't make the cut last year are on this year's list. Let's take a look at them in reverse alpha order.

Vanguard Explorer has finally taken steps in the right direction. Vanguard has pared the manager list while adding better-quality managers. Now if it can just hold still and stop with the changes, the fund should be fine. Admittedly, this is more decent than Fantastic.

T. Rowe Price New Horizons has impressed under Henry Ellenbogen. He took the helm in 2010 and added private investments to the fund's tool kit. That's added a little spice to this closed fund's returns.

is back on our coverage list, and its Silver rating qualifies it for the Fantastic 43. The fund is mostly government-backed mortgages but has a portion in nongovernment mortgages. That provides a modest boost to yield and returns. With very low costs and a strong management team, this fund has plenty of appeal.

Fidelity Asset Manager 20% is a conservative-allocation fund with great bond funds at its core.

Baird Core Plus Bond and Baird Short-Term Bond have $25,000 minimums, so they just make it under the wire. Otherwise, though, these are strong funds. They are well-run conservative bond funds that are a welcome contrast with some of the giant bond funds that are loaded with derivatives or higher-risk debt. The funds are a bargain with 0.30% expense ratios.