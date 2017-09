Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

Morningstar's director of sustainability research, Jon Hale, notes that there are has been a "rapid increase in the number of diversified equity offerings pursuing sustainable investing, meaning they incorporate environmental, social, and corporate governance considerations in their investment processes." A year ago, there were 20 funds, and now there are 32, while assets under management has risen to $3.1 billion

Christine Benz has compiled a list of 75 sobering and often surprising statistics about long-term care.

… our time with Okerstrom has left us impressed with his communication skills and knowledge of the industry, and believe that Expedia’s culture and growth outlook is intact. It is also encouraging that Khosrowshahi will remain on Expedia’s board of directors, allowing the online travel agency the opportunity to tap into his vast knowledge of the industry. As a result, we plan to maintain our Standard stewardship rating and $175 fair value estimate, and we see shares as undervalued.

After Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi decided to take the helm of Uber, CFO Mark Okerstrom was promoted to the top job. Analyst Dan Wasiolek thinks it is a good choice and is leaving his $175 fair value estimate in place.

Amid a substantial rally, aluminum spot prices have reached their highest level since February 2013. Prices have moved higher because of better-than-expected aluminum demand as well as the perceived benefits of capacity reductions in China. We believe investors have become overly enthusiastic on both counts. Instead, we forecast a significant deceleration in aluminum demand growth and anticipate that the impact of capacity cuts will prove far overstated. Accordingly, we forecast a long-term aluminum price of only $1,475 per tonne (in real terms), nearly 30% below current levels.

Aluminum prices have been on a roll, but senior analyst Andrew Lane thinks the rally will be foiled