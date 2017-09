All eyes were on the Gulf Coast this week as people all over the world surveyed the destruction of Harvey.

The important story was, of course, the human toll the storm took, but investors too eyed what impact it could have on the markets, particularly on the energy and insurance sectors. And although there was big movement in a few individual stocks ( HollyFrontier jumped as a refiner outside the path of the hurricane), the market as a whole took the event in stride.