By Morningstar.com | 09-06-17 | 05:00 AM | Email Article

Since our first ETF Conference in 2010, the exchange-traded fund industry has continued to grow and evolve. ETFs are attracting an ever-larger share of assets as investors seek low-cost, passive investments, and a slew of new products has expanded the space from plain-vanilla equity index funds into more exotic products. But how can investors navigate this increasingly complex landscape to build better portfolios and position themselves in today's market?

This year's conference, Sept. 6- Sept. 8 in Chicago, will shed some light on ETF investors' best practices today, including panel discussions about the rise of strategic-beta funds, how to best invest in fixed income using ETFs, and using ETFs in retirement. 

For those who can't attend the event, Morningstar.com offers on-the-spot coverage and commentary, including video interviews with the presenters.

Check back here for our full coverage over the next week. 

 

