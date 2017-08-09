Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs CEFs Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Our Picks

These stocks are positioned to outperform their peers, and they also score well on environmental, social, and governance metrics.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Karen Wallace | 08-09-17 | 05:00 AM | Email Article

When some people hear "sustainable" or "ESG" (environmental, social, and governance) used in an investing context, they groan. 

"Investing for me has little to do with values--it's about maximizing returns," these investors contend. 

About the Author
Karen Wallace is a senior editor with Morningstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @KarenW60602.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

It's true that originally, socially responsible investing was more about investors trying to align their investments with their values by excluding companies from investment mandates. But sustainable investing now is more about considering relevant nonfinancial factors in the search for alpha, says Jon Hale, head of sustainability research for Morningstar. 

And regardless of whether ESG factors align with your ideas of social responsibility, there are reasons to believe that stocks that score highly on such metrics are well positioned. For instance, a company's controversy score takes into consideration events that would be expensive to address and could cause reputational damage, such as customer privacy and data breaches and product safety concerns. Such headlines would undoubtedly have a negative impact on a company's stock price. 

Likewise, poor corporate governance is a material financial risk factor. Companies that achieve high governance scores have management teams that look out for the long-term interests of their shareholders. Its board acts with integrity and is able to execute on its business strategy, remuneration is fair, and financial reporting is clear and detailed. 

Efforts to reduce environmental impact often help companies save money. Corporate initiatives such as going paperless and reducing waste, and seeking ways to lower utility bills at facilities such as insulating and using renewable energy sources are all ways companies can reduce costs over the long run.

We screened the Morningstar US Sustainability Index to find some undervalued stocks that score well on ESG metrics. Sustainability assessments are provided to Morningstar by researcher Sustainalytics (of which Morningstar has a 40% ownership stake). Sustainalytics assigns ESG scores on 7,500 companies and controversy scores on 14,000 companies. Like Morningstar equity analysts, Sustainalytics considers both qualitative and quantitative inputs in its security-level research. Sustainalytics assesses 60 to 80 ESG indicators; companies that score the highest when measured by these rigorous criteria are added to the Morningstar Sustainability indexes.

We sorted through the US Sustainability index for companies with wide or narrow economic moats, meaning we think they have advantages that will allow them to fend off competitors and remain profitable for at least a decade. We also insisted the stocks carry fair value uncertainty ratings of at least medium, ensuring that we zeroed in on companies whose fair value estimates our analysts were most confident in. Here are the 20 cheapest stocks turned up by our screen.

Learn more about Morningstar’s approach to ESG investing.

Disclosure: Morningstar, Inc. licenses indexes to financial institutions as the tracking indexes for investable products, such as exchange-traded funds, sponsored by the financial institution. The license fee for such use is paid by the sponsoring financial institution based mainly on the total assets of the investable product. Please click here for a list of investable products that track or have tracked a Morningstar index. Neither Morningstar, Inc. nor its investment management division markets, sells, or makes any representations regarding the advisability of investing in any investable product that tracks a Morningstar index.

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Karen Wallace does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2017 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.