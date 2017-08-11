Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs CEFs Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

ETF Specialist

The so-so performance of the EAFE Index stems from its regional allocations and focus on large-caps.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Daniel Sotiroff | 08-11-17 | 06:00 AM | Email Article

The proliferation of index funds has been a tremendous benefit to individual investors. Low-cost access to a representative, well-diversified portfolio has enabled them to piggy-back on the collective efforts of active investors. But the assumption that these characteristics cause index funds to outperform a majority of active managers has been weaker for those that track the MSCI EAFE Index. For decades this index has been referenced by investors and fund managers alike as a representative benchmark for foreign stocks. But the performance of this stalwart index relative to funds in the foreign large-blend Morningstar Category has been tepid to say the least. Its annualized returns, on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis, have fluctuated around the category midpoint. The S&P 500, a comparable U.S. large-cap index, has generated returns that have ranked high against U.S. large-blend funds. The composition of the MSCI EAFE Index provides some insight as to why it has been such a mediocre benchmark.

About the Author
Daniel Sotiroff is an analyst, passive strategies research, for Morningstar Research Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

Index and category compositions aren’t static, so it makes sense to observe how the S&P 500 and MSCI EAFE Index have ranked within their respective categories over time. Exhibit 1 shows the category rankings for the MSCI EAFE Index and S&P 500 during each rolling 36-month period.



The category-relative performance of the S&P 500 was fairly strong. On average, the category rank of its three-year returns fluctuated around the 70th percentile during this 30-year period. The strong category-relative performance of the S&P 500 continues to support the idea that a low-cost fund that simply tracks this index is a reasonable passive investment vehicle for U.S. stocks.

However, the category-relative performance of the MSCI EAFE Index was less than stellar, as it fluctuated about the 50th percentile. There are two major insights regarding the regional make-up of this index that speak to its lackluster category-relative performance.

To start with, the diversification of the MSCI EAFE Index was compromised in the late 1980s, with 60% of its portfolio dedicated to Japanese stocks following their strong rally in that decade. As a result of this Japan stock bias, the category-relative performance of the index went from first to worst in a short span when the Japanese stock market crashed in the early 1990s. Since then, stocks from Japan have represented a smaller share of this index; they currently account for 23% of its market capitalization.

Second, many funds in the foreign large-blend category expanded into emerging markets not covered by the EAFE Index. Exhibit 2 shows that the average allocation to emerging-markets stocks in the foreign large-blend category has grown since the late 1980s. The MSCI EAFE Index does not capture the opportunity set that is available to active managers in the category. This effect was particularly pronounced from January 2001 through June 2017. During this span, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index returned 9.5% compared with 4.1% for the EAFE Index.



Third, funds in the foreign large-blend category collectively tilt toward mid- and small-cap stocks, as evidenced by the category’s average market capitalization. Exhibit 3 shows how this measure of size has evolved over time for the category and EAFE Index, with the index consistently larger than the category norm. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the EAFE Index focuses on large- and mid-cap stocks.



Exhibit 3 also shows the average market capitalization of the MSCI EAFE Investible Market Index, or IMI. This index covers the same countries as the standard EAFE Index but extends its reach to include small caps, and it effectively represents the broader investable universe of stocks listed in these countries. Its average market capitalization has consistently been below that of the category norm. This inclusion of small-cap stocks allowed the IMI version of the EAFE index to post better returns than the standard version.

Adding emerging-markets stocks also would have helped, as the performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index demonstrates. This benchmark covers the same developed markets as the EAFE index, but it adds emerging-markets stocks to the mix. That said, emerging-markets stocks’ strong performance during this period may not persist.



The result of diversifying across a broader selection of countries and the inclusion of small-cap stocks not only improves category relative performance, but also enhances absolute and risk-adjusted returns. Index fund investors can take advantage of these benefits through several widely available funds. IShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF tracks the MSCI EAFE Investible Market Index, while  iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF directly tracks the MSCI ACWI ex-USA Investible Market Index. Another solid choice is  Vanguard Total International Stock ETF , which tracks the FTSE Global All-Cap Ex-U.S. Index and is nearly identical to IXUS with an 89% overlap among their holdings. All three of these funds land in the foreign large-blend category and have Morningstar Analyst Ratings of Silver.

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Daniel Sotiroff does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2017 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.