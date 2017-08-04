Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs CEFs Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Commentary

Are stocks too expensive as the Dow hits a new benchmark? Plus, Apple reports a strong quarter and two high-profile CEO departures.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Jeremy Glaser | 08-04-17 | 05:00 AM | Email Article

The Dow crossed through the 22,000 barrier this week, but what does the new record say about stock valuations? Not much that we didn't know before. Morningstar's market fair value (which measures the median value of the price of a stock in our analyst coverage area divided by our estimate of its intrinsic value) continues to hover in the slightly overvalued range (1.02). This metric has been fairly range-bound during the past year, hitting a 52-week high of 1.05 in June and a 52-week low of 0.96 in November of 2016 before the presidential election.

About the Author
Jeremy Glaser is the Markets Editor for Morningstar.com.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

But the stability of this measure obscures that there is still a broad range of valuations in the market. Just looking at the 30 stocks in the Dow valuations range from nearly 40% overvalued ( Caterpillar ) to 20% undervalued ( GE ). As always, stock investors need to pick their spots wisely and keep an eye on valuations.

And for investors not picking individual stocks but still worried about prices, Christine Benz offers some advice here on what to do. In short, this might be a good time to double check your asset allocation and rebalance if need be.

A strong showing by  Apple this week was one of the factors that pushed the Dow over the line. Analyst Brian Colello thought it was a good quarter ahead of the important launch of the 10th anniversary iPhone later this year.

Damien Conover sees  Pfizer as undervalued today and thinks the market is underestimating the firm.

This week also saw two high-profile CEO departures. At  Mondelez , Irene Rosenfeld is stepping down after a decade. Analyst Erin Lash was surprised that the firm looked outside its walls to McCain Foods head Dirk Van de Put, but thinks his experience--which includes time at Coca-Cola, Danone, and Mars--is a plus. Lash doesn't "expect this leadership shift to drive a change in the firm’s prudent stewardship of shareholder capital or its strategic roadmap (centered on driving sustainable and profitable growth)."

 Avon will also see a new head. Sheri McCoy will step down from her role and board seat at the end of March 2018 after what Lash describes as "five tumultuous years." Lash writes:

While we think a fresh perspective could be beneficial, we’ve viewed McCoy's strategic roadmap as prudent: Reinvest in the training and retention of the representative base and extract excess costs from operations to fuel further reinvestment in the business. While we never anticipated this endeavor would yield improvement overnight, the lack of progress to date is far from a positive, and we aren’t surprised by the decision to make a change at the top.

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Jeremy Glaser does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2017 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.