Are stocks too expensive as the Dow hits a new benchmark? Plus, Apple reports a strong quarter and two high-profile CEO departures.
Jeremy Glaser
08-04-17 |
The Dow crossed through the 22,000 barrier this week, but what does the new record say about stock valuations? Not much that we didn't know before. Morningstar's market fair value
(which measures the median value of the price of a stock in our analyst coverage area divided by our estimate of its intrinsic value) continues to hover in the slightly overvalued range (1.02). This metric has been fairly range-bound during the past year, hitting a 52-week high of 1.05 in June and a 52-week low of 0.96 in November of 2016 before the presidential election.
But the stability of this measure obscures that there is still a broad range of valuations in the market. Just looking at the 30 stocks in the Dow valuations range from nearly 40% overvalued ( Caterpillar
) to 20% undervalued ( GE
). As always, stock investors need to pick their spots wisely and keep an eye on valuations.
And for investors not picking individual stocks but still worried about prices, Christine Benz offers some advice here
on what to do. In short, this might be a good time to double check your asset allocation and rebalance if need be.
A strong showing by Apple
this week was one of the factors that pushed the Dow over the line. Analyst Brian Colello thought it was a good quarter ahead of the important launch of the 10th anniversary iPhone later this year.
Damien Conover sees Pfizer
as undervalued today and thinks the market is underestimating the firm.
This week also saw two high-profile CEO departures. At Mondelez
, Irene Rosenfeld is stepping down after a decade. Analyst Erin Lash was surprised that the firm looked outside its walls
to McCain Foods head Dirk Van de Put, but thinks his experience--which includes time at Coca-Cola, Danone, and Mars--is a plus. Lash doesn't "expect this leadership shift to drive a change in the firm’s prudent stewardship of shareholder capital or its strategic roadmap (centered on driving sustainable and profitable growth)."
Avon
will also see a new head. Sheri McCoy will step down from her role and board seat at the end of March 2018 after what Lash describes as "five tumultuous years." Lash writes:
While we think a fresh perspective could be beneficial, we’ve viewed McCoy's strategic roadmap as prudent: Reinvest in the training and retention of the representative base and extract excess costs from operations to fuel further reinvestment in the business. While we never anticipated this endeavor would yield improvement overnight, the lack of progress to date is far from a positive, and we aren’t surprised by the decision to make a change at the top.
