The market has been on a roll this year. For the year to date through July 31, the S&P 500 has gained 11.6%.

The top-performing sectors so far this year are technology (gaining more than 18%) and healthcare (up nearly 16%). Over the past three months, though, financials have been strong--up nearly 6% compared with the S&P 500's 4.1% gain. Interestingly, we still see some bargains in these three leading sectors today. Even though the healthcare and financial services sectors are fairly valued in aggregate--each trading at a 1.01 median price/fair value ratio, respectively--and technology is a little overvalued at 1.05, you can unearth some bargains if you do a little digging.