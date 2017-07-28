It was a busy earnings week, and the Fed held pat as expected at its meeting. Here's a look at what Morningstar's analysts think of the latest news.

Procter & Gamble reported on the heels of activist Nelson Peltz seeking a board seat. But even without him, analyst Erin Lash thinks the firm is "poised to realize accelerating sales and volume growth" and that the company looks modestly undervalued today

We saw upbeat results from Alphabet / and Facebook this week, as they both showed they are at the top of the digital ad universe.

Google has been benefiting from the continued move toward mobile devices and the growth of video.

Facebook keeps adding users and reinforcing its wide moat. We raised our fair value estimate for the firm this week but still think investors should hold off for a better entry point into the shares.

… the probable national launch of queso in 2018 (backed by a national advertising campaign), mobile ordering, better utilization of its second assembly line, and minimal resistance to recent pricing increases (reinforcing our narrow moat rating).

And although he warns of the potential for volatility, he sees the possibility of opportunity for longer-term investors.

… the comp acceleration across international lead (6.3% growth), high-growth (7%), and foundational markets (13%). This is significant because many of these markets are further along with Experience of the Future (EOTF) and delivery efforts, which offers a positive read-through for the same initiatives (along with mobile order and pay) as they are launched in the U.S. later this year. In our view, the stage is set for mid- to high-single-digit systemwide comps over the next 12-24 months.

As for McDonald's , Hottovy wrote "investors couldn't have asked for much more from [the wide-moat firm's] second quarter update." An almost 4% growth in same-store sales at U.S. stores was the major headline, but he thinks the more meaningful investor takeaway is:

We raised our fair value estimate, but shares still look fairly valued.

Verizon shares soared Thursday after the firm said its "postpaid phone net additions rebounded strongly to a 358,000 gain from a 289,000 loss last quarter." Analyst Petra Vacval says the introduction of an unlimited data plan earlier this year was a primary driver of the improvement , even if it did hit profitability and wireless service revenue.