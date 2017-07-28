Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs CEFs Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Results from the two wide-moat Internet giants were a highlight of the week along with results from a slew of other companies, from McDonald's to Verizon.
By Jeremy Glaser | 07-28-17 | 05:00 AM | Email Article

It was a busy earnings week, and the Fed held pat as expected at its meeting. Here's a look at what Morningstar's analysts think of the latest news.

Jeremy Glaser is the Markets Editor for Morningstar.com.
 Procter & Gamble reported on the heels of activist Nelson Peltz seeking a board seat. But even without him, analyst Erin Lash thinks the firm is "poised to realize accelerating sales and volume growth" and that the company looks modestly undervalued today.

We saw upbeat results from  Alphabet  /  and  Facebook this week, as they both showed they are at the top of the digital ad universe.

Google has been benefiting from the continued move toward mobile devices and the growth of video.

Facebook keeps adding users and reinforcing its wide moat. We raised our fair value estimate for the firm this week but still think investors should hold off for a better entry point into the shares.

 Twitter , on the other hand, is having a hard time attracting new users, adding a net of zero last quarter. Shares tumbled on the report.

Food safety issues continue to weigh on  Chipotle but R.J. Hottovy thinks the firm will be able to bounce back. He sees several positive developments in the works including:

… the probable national launch of queso in 2018 (backed by a national advertising campaign), mobile ordering, better utilization of its second assembly line, and minimal resistance to recent pricing increases (reinforcing our narrow moat rating).

And although he warns of the potential for volatility, he sees the possibility of opportunity for longer-term investors. 

As for  McDonald's , Hottovy wrote "investors couldn't have asked for much more from [the wide-moat firm's] second quarter update." An almost 4% growth in same-store sales at U.S. stores was the major headline, but he thinks the more meaningful investor takeaway is:

… the comp acceleration across international lead (6.3% growth), high-growth (7%), and foundational markets (13%). This is significant because many of these markets are further along with Experience of the Future (EOTF) and delivery efforts, which offers a positive read-through for the same initiatives (along with mobile order and pay) as they are launched in the U.S. later this year. In our view, the stage is set for mid- to high-single-digit systemwide comps over the next 12-24 months. 

We raised our fair value estimate, but shares still look fairly valued. 

 Verizon shares soared Thursday after the firm said its "postpaid phone net additions rebounded strongly to a 358,000 gain from a 289,000 loss last quarter." Analyst Petra Vacval says the introduction of an unlimited data plan earlier this year was a primary driver of the improvement, even if it did hit profitability and wireless service revenue. 

Premium members can see our analysts take on all of the week's earnings here

Jeremy Glaser does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

