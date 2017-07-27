Morgan Stanley Inst Growth , with a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Bronze, currently holds over 9% of its assets in Amazon. This has contributed to impressive performance in the year-to-date period, with returns exceeding 27% through June 30, landing the fund in the top percentile of the large growth category. The fund has held the position since 2004 and has reaped the benefits. In the year-to-date period, over 12% of its outperformance was due to this holding alone.

Another beneficiary over the same time frame has been Bronze-rated T. Rowe Price Media & Telecomms . With just over 10% allocated to the name, it lands in the third percentile of the communications category with a return of almost 20%. The fund’s position accounts for almost 24% of its outperformance in the year-to-date period.

The impact is not limited to those who decide to hold Amazon. For example, Amazon’s announced acquisition of Whole Foods Market sent the target’s price skyrocketing almost 30%. Over the year-to-date period, Bronze-rated JHancock US Global Leaders Growth has gained almost 17%, landing it in the top quartile of the large growth category. Almost half of its outperformance for the year to date is because of its position in Whole Foods. The fund currently holds about 3% of its portfolio assets in Whole Foods, as well as a 4% position in Amazon. Thus, it has benefited from both names over the same time frame.

On the other hand, some names have found themselves on the flip side of this onslaught. Traditional grocer Kroger ’s stock tumbled over 30% following the announcement of the deal. BlackRock Basic Value holds almost 2% of its assets in Kroger and lands at the bottom of the large value category with a slightly negative return for the year to date. Kroger has been its largest detractor.

Wells Fargo Opportunity , which holds just over 1% of its assets in Kroger, has similarly landed at the bottom of the large growth category for the year to date with a return of 8.85%. Its largest detractor over the same time frame was also Kroger.

While the Amazon effect certainly warrants attention, it is not the sole determining factor in the aforementioned portfolios’ success. Furthermore, there is significant added risk as a result of concentration. Amazon’s run has been impressive, but there is no guarantee that the rise will continue, and value-conscious investors are wary of its skyrocketing valuation. Investors would be prudent to monitor Amazon and its wide reach—in particular, the devastation it has had on traditional brick-and-mortar retailers and any potential new endeavors. Despite no assured success in the grocery space, Amazon has already caused disruption and wreaked havoc on investors with outsize exposure to the affected names. The long-term impact of such moves is still uncertain but investors should stay attuned to the behemoth’s development.