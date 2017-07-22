We take a numerical look through this week's Morningstar research. Plus, our most popular articles and videos for the week ended July 21.
By
Morningstar.com
|
07-22-17 |
05:00 AM | Email Article
Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.
1 star
Netflix
posted a very strong second quarter in terms of subscribers as the firm blew away its prior guidance
. Despite the large beat on subscribers, both revenue and segment contribution came in only slightly above equity analyst Neil Macker's projections. The firm is trading at more than double Macker's fair value estimate
, putting it in 1-star territory.
"The firm continues to burn cash at a faster pace with a free cash flow loss of over $1 billion in the first half of 2017 versus a loss of over $500 million in the first half of 2016. Despite the beat on subscribers, our long-term thesis for the stock remains in place. Thus, we are retaining our narrow moat rating and our $73 fair value estimate."
3
Retailers have been in the dumps lately. In this video
, senior equity analyst Bridget Weishaar lists three factors that have been weighing on performance in the sector, and names a few picks she sees as undervalued at current prices.
4
In our inaugural report
evaluating health savings account plans, we looked at 10 of the largest through two separate lenses: as a spending vehicle to cover current medical costs, and as an investment vehicle to save for future medical expenses. In this article
, senior analyst Leo Acheson takes an in-depth look at how we evaluated HSA plans' menu design, and points out four popular HSA plans that earning positive marks for offering exposure to core asset classes while limiting overlap among choices.
29 minutes
Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk tweeted
this week that he received "verbal government approval" to build a Hyperloop transit system that runs underground, connecting New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. (More details in this TechCruch
story.)
50%, 65%, 75%
Associate director of equity manager research strategies Katie Reichart provided a midyear recap
of what's been happening at Fidelity, including manager changes at the firm and fund performance in the first half of the year.
"Relative to peers, the funds are doing pretty well. When you look at diversified U.S. equity funds, about half of those were beating peers in the first half of 2017. For international equity, it was two thirds, so even better. On the fixed-income side, about 65% of the funds were beating their peers and on the allocation side, about three fourths."
10
Senior manager research analyst Chris Davis says while funds overall have enjoyed gains, the funds hitting the highest notes this year have been growth funds with healthy exposure to the red-hot tech sector. But, as he reminds us, "Inevitably the cycle turns, and funds posting more modest results will have an opportunity to shine." He discusses
10 Morningstar Medalists that have been laggards this year, but are likely to excel in more favorable climates.
Most Popular Articles, Videos, and Securities
Most Popular Articles
Most Popular Videos
Most Requested Stock Quotes
Apple
Amazon
AT&T
GE
Microsoft
Most Requested Stock Analyses
Vornado Realty Trust
IBM
L Brands
Wells Fargo
General Electric
Most Requested Fund Quotes
Vanguard 500 Index
Fidelity Contrafund
Dodge & Cox Stock
Oakmark International
Vanguard Wellesley Income
Most Requested Fund Analyses
Dodge & Cox Stock
Oakmark International
Vanguard Wellesley Income
T. Rowe Price Spectrum Income
PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth
Most Requested ETF Quotes
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
PowerShares QQQ ETF
Most Requested ETF Analyses
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend ETF
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
iShares Core S&P 500
816752
USA_DODGX,USA_OAKIX,USA_RPSIX,USA_VWINX,USA_IVV,USA_LB,USA_NFLX,USA_VNO,USA_IBM,USA_GE,USA_WFC,USA_VXUS,USA_VIG,USA_DLN,USA_POGRX,USA_VYM
FO_USA_DODGX FO_USA_OAKIX FO_USA_RPSIX FO_USA_VWINX FE_USA_IVV E0_USA_LB E0_USA_NFLX E0_USA_VNO E0_USA_IBM E0_USA_GE E0_USA_WFC FE_USA_VXUS FE_USA_VIG FE_USA_DLN FO_USA_POGRX FE_USA_VYM &primaryKeyword=
2