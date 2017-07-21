Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs CEFs Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Stock Strategist

We share some concerns about the Amazon threat but think they’re overblown.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Brian Bernard, CFA, CPA | 07-21-17 | 06:00 AM | Email Article

After  Grainger’s pricing actions caused management to reset market expectations last quarter, the narrow-moat industrial distributor’s second-quarter performance slightly exceeded our margin expectations.

About the Author
Brian Bernard, CFA, CPA, is an equity analyst for Morningstar.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

We now forecast the company to generate a 10.4% adjusted operating margin in 2017 versus our previous 10.2% estimate; however, our increased estimate is still at the low end of management’s guidance range. We have not materially changed any of our longer-term key valuation assumptions, and we are therefore maintaining our $202 fair value estimate.

Although Grainger beat the consensus adjusted earnings per share estimate ($2.74 versus $2.65) and maintained its 2017 guidance and 2019 financial goals, the stock traded off as the company’s second-quarter results were not enough to assuage the market’s concerns about the Amazon threat. We share some of the market’s concerns, but after the July 19 sell-off, we think the market is pricing in too much pessimism.

After completing a review of Grainger’s fundamentals in early June, we downgraded our moat rating to narrow from wide, took our moat trend rating to negative from stable, and raised our fair value uncertainty rating to high from medium. Given what we view as an increasingly competitive environment, we are skeptical of Grainger’s targeted 2019 operating margin goal of 12%-13%; instead, we only assume sustainable operating margins of around 11%, well below the company’s 14% peak. Still, we believe the market is painting an unrealistically dire future for Grainger, and we think the stock looks more attractive now that it has a wider margin of safety after the second-quarter sell-off.

Although we believe Grainger may never again enjoy the pricing power it once had, we think it has strong enough competitive advantages to maintain 11% operating margins. While we think Grainger is more vulnerable to competitive pressure from Amazon than some of the other distributors we cover, it is entrenched in many of its larger customers’ operations, and its ability to manage large, complex accounts and provide inventory management services support some degree of pricing power. As it stands today, Amazon Business’ ability to penetrate large enterprises is unproved, and the online behemoth does not offer many of the inventory management solutions that Grainger’s customers value.

Although we view the Amazon threat as real, industrial distribution is a very fragmented market--Grainger has only 6% market share in the United States and 3% globally. So as customers look to consolidate their spending with larger distributors, we think there is plenty enough of the pie for both Amazon and Grainger. One of Grainger’s key goals is to capture an increased share of more-profitable midsize customers. While our outlook for growth from midsize customers may not be as optimistic as management’s targets, we think Grainger’s pricing actions and increased focus on the midsize market will certainly help the company win some business. While we think growing price transparency and competition may pressure the profitability of Grainger’s larger accounts, we are not convinced that Amazon will be able to outright steal these accounts from Grainger.

Grainger also announced that CFO Ron Jadin, 56, will retire at the end of 2017. Jadin joined Grainger in 1998 and has been its CFO since 2008. The company intends to fill his vacant role with an external candidate. We think that this news may have also contributed to the July 19 sell-off.

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Brian Bernard, CFA, CPA does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2017 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.