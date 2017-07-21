Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs CEFs Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Morningstar's take on some of the top stories of the week.
07-21-17

Stocks hit records this week as earnings began to roll in. As of market open Friday, the broad-based Morningstar US Market Index was up 0.64% and is now up over 11.5% year to date. 

 Bank of America's  results highlighted how the firm stands to benefit from rising rates and better expense management. The firm's credit quality remains "superb" while the capital markets continue to be kind to the investment banking and brokerage divisions. Analyst Jim Sinegal thinks shares are fully valued today.

Tech stocks may have recovered levels not seen since the dot-com bubble, but the market, and our analyst, was far from impressed by  IBM's  results.

 Netflix , on the other hand, saw its shares jump after it said it added many more subscribers than expected in the second quarter. But Morningstar's Neil Macker sees shares as quite a bit overvalued today and thinks investors need to consider how expensive creating original content will be.

Nelson Peltz launched a high-profile proxy fight to gain a seat on the  Procter & Gamble board. Erin Lash isn't sure what other steps management could be taking to cut costs and boost growth and doesn't expect this to have a major impact.

