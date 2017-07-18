The biggest risk facing investors today may be FOMO--fear of missing out.

With most stock and bond market indexes posting solid gains and volatility muted, investors have had little to fear from losses this year: All but a few dozen funds in the Morningstar 500 finished 2017's first half in the black.

Investors holding funds with more-subdued returns may feel as if they're missing out, but they should remember many of 2017's winners looked pokier in 2016. Inevitably the cycle turns, and funds posting more-modest results will have an opportunity to shine. The Morningstar Medalists discussed below have been laggards this year, but they are likely to excel in more-favorable climates.

Growth funds with no exposure to the so-called FAANG stocks-- Netflix , and Google (now known as Alphabet ) --haven't kept pace with rivals that have piled into the stocks. Jensen Quality Growth 's exacting standards rule out all but Apple from its portfolio. (The Jensen team requires its picks to have generated returns on equity above 15% for 10 consecutive years.)

ClearBridge Aggressive Growth 's Richie Freeman and comanager Evan Bauman don't share the same criteria, but they prefer stable over rapid growth and pay close attention to price, putting them out of step with racier markets like 2017's. Both funds will often trail their large-growth counterparts over shorter stretches, but they have delivered strong results over the long haul.

While large-value funds struggled less, the category has lagged in 2017. Vanguard U.S. Value has struggled to a surprising extent given the limited bets it takes relative to its Russell 3000 Value Index, but its focus on the benchmark's cheapest stocks has been a liability. Invesco Comstock has been hobbled more by stock-picking misfires than stylistic headwinds as its concentration in weak energy stocks has been a drag on returns. The two funds' veteran, successful managers bode well in the long term, though. The Vanguard fund also benefits from low costs.

Mixing a strict value discipline with a willingness to hold cash when bargains are scarce usually leads to market-lagging results as bull markets wear on. This year hasn't been an exception. AMG Yacktman 's veteran managers Stephen Yacktman and Jason Subotky will aggressively buy stocks when they are cheap, as they did in 2008 and 2011. They have pulled in their horns more recently with a cash stake of around 23%.