The economic news was very mixed this week. Despite a lot of wiggles during the week, the GDPNow forecast for the second quarter was unchanged at 2.7%, compared with last Friday.

On the plus side, the employment report was better than expected with 222,000 jobs added compared with last week's consensus forecast of 189,000 jobs. However, the entire upside surprise was due to a large jump in local government hiring. Wage growth also remained stubbornly slow at just 2.5%. Luckily, those higher wages were enough to entice more workers pack into the workforce, which enabled employers to hire some of the positions that had been vacant for some time.

Construction spending and motor vehicle sales were two markers that fell short of expectations this month, with total construction spending showing no growth, and motor vehicle sales falling below 17 million units for the fourth month in a row. Year-over-year sales data for the quarter looks to be down 1% or so year over year. The import-export data averaged over the past three months seems to suggest that both imports and exports grew about 2.5%, meaning trade will likely be a small detractor from GDP in the second quarter.

At least according the GDPNow data, consumers will likely resume their premier position as GDP growth driver in the second quarter with about 3% growth. Inventory growth, not necessarily a good thing, should be a distant second in terms of growth contribution. Business investment spending on equipment and software will likely make a small contribution to growth. Government spending and residential spending (because of slowing apartment building and slow existing-home sales) will be little to no help to growth. Net exports will likely be a modest detractor to quarterly growth. The overall GDP forecast and its components seem to be a reasonable scenario to us, perhaps even just a bit too bullish.

There was some initial excitement over a jobs report that showed significantly more month-to-month job growth than had been widely expected. Overall, jobs grew by 222,000 for the month, better than last week's consensus forecast of 189,000 and our forecast of 150,000.

However, some of the excitement begins to dim when one considers that last June, almost 300,000 jobs were added, denting year-over-year growth rates. Also, 35,000 of those jobs were from local government hiring, a volatile and often quickly reversed category. That same government category was strong last June, too. The private sector growth data doesn't look quite as exciting.

Even those nonfarm employment numbers, which include both government and private-sector jobs, look less good when put under the microscope of our year-over-year three-month averaging methodology. Growth rates look to be stabilizing, not accelerating. Given all the labor shortages, I shouldn't be disappointed with stable growth.

As usual, the private sector employment growth rate is higher than the nonfarm data, but those rates still look lethargic, too.

We also like to provide some of the hard tabular data behind our graphs, and you can see the improvement is hardly worth mentioning.

We have listed below the top and bottom categories of growth for the month of June:

The healthcare data was impressive on the surface, given all the industry uncertainty. Unfortunately, a lot of that growth was in the low-paying social services category.

As we always point out, employment growth is only part of the story; hours growth and wage growth are every bit as important. Employment and hourly wage growth have fallen over the last 12 months, but total wage payments are still up because of the improvement in hours worked.

I spent part of Friday afternoon trying to prove that the hourly wage growth wasn't quite as slow as the headline number suggested. Unfortunately, the data never did back me up. Trust me, I tried--really hard.

It certainly was not a mix issue. The wage growth was the same with this year's relative weights and last year's weights, so it wasn't mix. Poor growth in hourly retail wages didn't help, but even that only took a tenth off the hourly wage growth. Healthcare wage growth has been subpar for months as most of the employment growth has been in the lower-wage sectors, including the strongly performing social services sector.

About the only good news I could find is that inflation is falling faster than hourly wage growth. However, I don't think I can count on that indefinitely. Oh, I guess leisure and hospitality wages were up about 4% in one other piece of positive hourly wage data. Too bad the segment is such a small part of total payroll dollars.

Total real wages shows some nice improvement...

... still, the improvement is less apparent on an individual basis. While total wages paid are doing fine, the hourly wage has not done nearly as well.