"We feel a little bit better about the consumer than we did three or four months ago, because we were looking at that wage growth of 2.5% and inflation being the same. Now fortunately, inflation's looking like it's running a little bit behind that wage growth, which is great news for consumer spending."

The U.S. economy added 222,000 new jobs in June, above consensus forecasts and the expectations of Bob Johnson, director of economic analysis for Morningstar. Although the data revealed that wage growth isn't accelerating, lower inflation levels mean there is more room for consumer spending growth , he said.

Looking for ways to save money in retirement? Start with healthcare, says Morningstar contributor Mark Miller. He runs through five ways to optimize Medicare coverage, especially at initial enrollment--the point where many of the most costly mistakes occur.

The Morningstar Global Markets Index has returned 11.7% year to date and 19.5% over the past year. The run-up in equity prices has led to some steep valuations in aggregate: The market-cap-weighted price/fair value estimate ratio indicates that the median stock under our coverage is slightly overvalued. Despite the lofty valuations, however, there are bargains to be found for investors who do some digging and pick their spots carefully. Here are 31 best ideas in every sector from our equity analysts

For LEGO fans who crave a real challenge, check out the Mental Floss list of the five biggest LEGO sets . Topping the list is the Taj Mahal set, which contains over 5,900 pieces.

International diversification can mitigate a portfolio's volatility and even enhance returns, said Alex Bryan, director of passive strategies research for North America. He reveals the optimal allocation investors should strive for if they are looking to reduce overall portfolio volatility. He also names two of our favorite picks for getting exposure to international stocks.

For those who are surveying your portfolio at midyear, director of personal finance Christine Benz weighs in on five key trends . These forces have likely affected your portfolio's performance, for better or worse, she says. She also weighs in on what--if anything--you should take away from those trends.

Hobby Lobby was the subject of a civil complaint filed this week that says the arts and crafts supplies retailer imported "thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts." According to The New York Times , Hobby Lobby will be required to return the artifacts and pay an additional $3 million.