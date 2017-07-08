Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs CEFs Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

We take a numerical look through this week's Morningstar research. Plus, our most popular articles and videos for the week ended July 7.
By Morningstar.com | 07-08-17

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.
222,000
The U.S. economy added 222,000 new jobs in June, above consensus forecasts and the expectations of Bob Johnson, director of economic analysis for Morningstar. Although the data revealed that wage growth isn't accelerating, lower inflation levels mean there is more room for consumer spending growth, he said.

"We feel a little bit better about the consumer than we did three or four months ago, because we were looking at that wage growth of 2.5% and inflation being the same. Now fortunately, inflation's looking like it's running a little bit behind that wage growth, which is great news for consumer spending."

5
Looking for ways to save money in retirement? Start with healthcare, says Morningstar contributor Mark Miller. He runs through five ways to optimize Medicare coverage, especially at initial enrollment--the point where many of the most costly mistakes occur.

31
The Morningstar Global Markets Index has returned 11.7% year to date and 19.5% over the past year. The run-up in equity prices has led to some steep valuations in aggregate: The market-cap-weighted price/fair value estimate ratio indicates that the median stock under our coverage is slightly overvalued. Despite the lofty valuations, however, there are bargains to be found for investors who do some digging and pick their spots carefully. Here are 31 best ideas in every sector from our equity analysts.

5
For LEGO fans who crave a real challenge, check out the Mental Floss list of the five biggest LEGO sets. Topping the list is the Taj Mahal set, which contains over 5,900 pieces.

2
International diversification can mitigate a portfolio's volatility and even enhance returns, said Alex Bryan, director of passive strategies research for North America. He reveals the optimal allocation investors should strive for if they are looking to reduce overall portfolio volatility. He also names two of our favorite picks for getting exposure to international stocks.

5
For those who are surveying your portfolio at midyear, director of personal finance Christine Benz weighs in on five key trends. These forces have likely affected your portfolio's performance, for better or worse, she says. She also weighs in on what--if anything--you should take away from those trends.

$3 Million
Hobby Lobby was the subject of a civil complaint filed this week that says the arts and crafts supplies retailer imported "thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts." According to The New York Times, Hobby Lobby will be required to return the artifacts and pay an additional $3 million.

Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
