Microsoft has quickly emerged as one of the most important cloud computing companies in the world. Azure has established itself as the number-two public cloud platform behind Amazon , and it should continue to garner significant user growth as Microsoft leverages Azure-hosted software such as Office 365 and Dynamics. Public cloud represents a monumental opportunity for Microsoft as new workloads increasingly shift to the cloud, and the company has curated a rich set of software and tools that will help keep developers in the ecosystem. The rise of Azure should help make up for the Windows Server OS, which is flagging against Linux’s continued rise, and it should also offset declines in other segments.

Windows Client remains an important product for Microsoft, as the enterprise form factor is unlikely to migrate away from Windows-powered devices for at least the medium term. The company has corrected many of the flaws of Windows 8 with the increasingly popular Windows 10, which has enjoyed strong adoption. PC shipments should continue to decline, but we are encouraged by the increasing success of Surface devices, which could partially offset this erosion. We think Office lock-in will remain high even as users navigate the cloud shift, as we believe Office 365’s feature set is unmatched by rival offerings.

Microsoft’s hardware business remains highly cyclical, though we believe the company made the correct decision in writing down its Nokia handset business. This limits its hardware exposure to Xbox, Surface, a winding-down phone portfolio, and the developing HoloLens, devices that we believe will help retain and attract developers and users in the Microsoft ecosystem while yielding fewer potential pitfalls as a secondary initiative.

We assign Microsoft a wide economic moat. CEO Satya Nadella’s cloud-first, mobile-first vision is beginning to take hold, and we think the company is making the appropriate investments to reinforce its competitive positioning, which remains driven by the enterprise. The company’s massive enterprise footprint across a multitude of products and services creates a network effect around its productivity apps and operating systems, which also results in significant customer switching costs. Microsoft’s effective monopolies revolve around its Windows operating system for client devices and servers and the Office suite of productivity applications.

Despite lengthening PC refresh cycles, declining PC shipments, and an influx of new device form factors, Microsoft has maintained dominant PC operating system market share and consistent revenue contributions from both enterprise and consumer Windows desktop deployments. It has myriad relationships with original-equipment manufacturers that will continue to pay licensing fees to preinstall Windows on their devices as enterprises continue to rely most heavily on Windows-based desktops and laptops. While tablets and smartphones are becoming more prevalent in the enterprise environment, we view these devices as secondary inputs in the productivity ecosystem. Gartner estimates the enterprise installed base for desktops, notebooks, and tablets will remain relatively flat despite a mix shift toward more mobile tablets and two-in-ones. Consumer buying preferences are more fickle and gravitate toward a more disparate array of devices. Further, consumer budgets for tablets and smartphones are probably displacing would-be spending for new laptop and desktop PCs. Still, we think Windows will maintain its strong foothold in this market despite admitted failures on the hardware side of the mobile phone market, supported by the increased success of Microsoft’s Surface notebook, tablet, and two-in-one offerings (which we think support enterprise use cases) and the increased agility of the Windows OS for application development, which allows developers to create Windows-based applications that are easily scaled to other operating systems.

Though Windows-based mobile applications are dwarfed by the totals for Android and iOS today, Windows-based desktop applications measure in the many millions, and we believe the increased versatility of Windows 10 will help drive development of applications that can span desktop and mobile environments. Microsoft’s latest Windows iteration, Windows 10, is running on over 350 million devices today (spurred in part by initial free upgrades for existing nonenterprise customers). We expect Windows investment to remain robust as Microsoft fights to expand Windows 10’s installed base, and features such as Cortana are laying the groundwork for the next generation of application development centered on artificial intelligence (though we do not believe AI will be a meaningful revenue contributor for some time). Ultimately, we believe Windows-based desktop PCs will remain the primary mode of productivity in the enterprise environment for the foreseeable future, and the tail for Windows in the consumer market remains long, in our view.

Windows Server is a vital component of IT infrastructure as it continues to drive the majority of global servers, though Linux is likely to overtake Windows as market leader (largely at the expense of legacy Unix deployments). These servers span environments including on-premises data centers, managed hosting data centers, and public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. Windows is also far and away the largest revenue-generating server OS on the market. Gartner estimates Microsoft has consistently earned more than $6 billion in annual sales from Windows Server over the past several years (while generating modest growth), with Red Hat Enterprise Linux representing the next highest revenue-generating server OS at roughly $1.5 billion. While we think there is more clear and present danger for Windows Server, driven primarily by the rise of Linux-based server deployments, we think Windows’ installed base is well entrenched, though net new deployments outside Azure will be more challenging to come by.

Microsoft’s Office tools remain the most heavily used productivity suite in the world; the company commands a monopolistic position in on-premises deployments and has quickly amassed leading share in cloud-based productivity software deployments. Office’s scale is unmatched, with more than 1 billion people using the software. We believe the network effect and switching costs for Microsoft’s Office tools are robust, as the suite is widely used and easily understood by enterprise employees around the world, leading to increased compatibility and efficiency when collaborating. The suite offers the most complete feature set on the market, and the company continues to layer in new applications and features to distance itself from would-be competitors. While Google / had a multiyear head start with its web-based office applications, Office 365’s superior feature set has yielded much swifter and broader adoption, evidenced by Office 365’s rapid ascension to the most heavily used cloud-based application suite today.

We view Azure as a multifaceted cloud service that not only provides substantial growth opportunities, but also serves as a natural hedge from potential declines in other aspects of the business. Azure hosts many of Microsoft’s flagship applications, including Office 365, Dynamics CRM and ERP, Power BI, and more, while offering the on-demand computing power and storage needed by businesses of all sizes to develop, test, and run applications and store data at a much more efficient cost structure. Azure can also be used as an extension of existing on-premises infrastructure, allowing enterprises to shift workloads within a hybrid environment, or it can serve as a landing place for new businesses that will make minimal (if any) investments in their own data centers. Visibility into Azure’s performance is low today, but we believe Microsoft has established itself as the clear number-two player in this market and is closing the gap on front-runner Amazon. In the longer term, public cloud services will offer a clear alternative to enterprise-owned IT infrastructure, which will allow Microsoft to earn at least a portion of IT budget spending that would have once been allocated to on-premises data center computing resources. We think Microsoft has rightly decided to make Azure platform-agnostic (that is, users can leverage a variety of systems such as Windows, Linux, and open-source development tools), which will help attract developers of all backgrounds and keep users in the Microsoft ecosystem. Though we assign a low probability to enterprises quickly pivoting away from Windows-based environments, Azure gives us confidence that Microsoft will be able to recapture any lost revenue from Windows (if not more). We ultimately believe the Azure business will benefit from cost advantages and intangible assets as sources of competitive advantage, as Microsoft should be able to spread costs over a wide swath of customers and leverage its expertise in running Windows- and SQL Server-based applications.

Although we view Microsoft’s hardware businesses (which include Xbox, HoloLens, Surface, and the minimalized phone business) as a no-moat entity, we believe these products serve as important examples of the versatility of Windows 10, and the company will be able to leverage these devices to attract developers to the Microsoft ecosystem. The hardware business makes relatively minimal revenue contributions--and markedly less today than in recent years, following the write-down of the Nokia business--and does not sway our view of the company’s overall wide moat.

While Microsoft has a massive, entrenched footprint in the enterprise market, its flagship products face stiff competition that could limit long-term success. The Windows desktop OS is likely to see a gradually declining installed base as smartphones, tablets, and two-in-ones become more popular devices with consumers and enterprises alike. Still, we generally view the tail for Windows as exceptionally long, and Windows 10 uptake should help minimize erosion in the installed base. Windows Server OS continues to generate modest growth, though we expect open-source Linux to remain a substantial threat as it continues to take share from legacy server operating systems. However, Microsoft’s embrace of Linux in Azure could help limit the damage felt in this segment.

Azure has emerged as the number-two vendor in the public cloud space, though the gap between it and Amazon Web Services remains substantial. Further, myriad competitors are gunning for scale in this space, including Google, IBM , Salesforce , and Oracle . Microsoft has some natural competitive advantages from an application development perspective, given the pervasiveness of the .NET framework, but developers are becoming more platform-agnostic, and Microsoft will need to continue embracing nonproprietary tools to make Azure as user-friendly as possible.

We believe Microsoft has limited the risks facing its hardware business by significantly minimizing its smartphone portfolio, leaving the majority of its hardware exposure centered on Xbox and Surface. While these devices face stiff competition from the likes of Apple , Samsung, and Sony, we think Microsoft can continue to hold its own in these markets while helping to expand the utility of Windows 10.

Microsoft is in superior financial health. At year-end 2016, the company held roughly $123 billion in short-term cash and investments, easily supporting its $60 billion long-term debt load. Despite increased capital investment over the past two years to support the Azure buildout, Microsoft has generated an average of $25 billion in free cash flow over the past five years. The company has consistently increased its dividend, and share repurchases have accelerated over the past several years.

Microsoft remains an active acquirer, and while its history has featured some potholes (including the recently written-down Nokia acquisition), we think the company’s refined focus on cloud and mobility will help limit acquisition risks. The LinkedIn acquisition aligns with these initiatives, in our view, as Microsoft can leverage data housed within LinkedIn’s professional social network across human capital and customer relationship management use cases within Office 365, Dynamics CRM, and Azure. With its multiple revenue streams stemming from several flagship products, we think Microsoft can comfortably service its debt while continuing to return capital to shareholders and reinvesting in the business for continued long-term success.