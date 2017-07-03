A Fed rate hike, stretched valuations, and political uncertainty didn't stop optimism about reform and growth from sending stocks higher.

Stocks continued to climb during the second quarter as a Fed rate hike, valuation concerns, and a fluid political landscape in the U.S. didn't dent the market as investors focused on the potential for tax reform and growth. The broad-based Morningstar US Market Index rose 3.1% in the quarter and has risen over 9% year to date.

Jeremy Glaser is the Markets Editor for Morningstar.com.

Morningstar's analysts have provided an in-depth review and outlooks across equity sector, fund categories, and the broader economy. Their takes are below along with quarter-end fund category and index data.

Stock Market OutlookIt's getting harder to find undervalued stocks with so much optimism factored into stock prices.

Core inflation is likely to fall in the range of 1.8% to 2.0%, with GDP growth between 1.75% and 2%, says Morningstar's Bob Johnson.