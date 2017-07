Morningstar's analysts have provided an in-depth review and outlooks across equity sector, fund categories, and the broader economy. Their takes are below along with quarter-end fund category and index data.

Stock Market OutlookIt's getting harder to find undervalued stocks with so much optimism factored into stock prices.

Stock Sector OutlooksBasic Materials: Propped Up and Too Expensive Bolstered by unsustainable, debt-fueled Chinese construction spending, much of the sector is overvalued.

Communication Services: AT&T and Verizon--A Duopoly No More AT&T and Verizon still own industry economics, but T-Mobile is now dictating the rules.

Consumer Cyclical: Amazon Reshapes Retail in Real Time The consumer cyclical sector looks fairly valued, as restaurants and travel-related stocks help offset the carnage in retail following Amazon's bid to acquire Whole Foods.

Consumer Defensive: Retailer Consolidation Sparks Concerns, but Opportunities Exist Although growth has been hard to come by, we think worries related to heightened competitive intensity are creating pockets of value.

Energy: Despite OPEC Cuts, a Crude Awakening Is Near at Hand OPEC output cut extensions don't appear to be enough to balance the oil market.

Financial Services: Our Take on U.S. Tax Reform and Bank Deregulation Tax reform may still happen even as banking deregulation in the U.S. faces more hurdles.

Healthcare: ACA Repeal Efforts Unlikely to Yield Major Legislative Changes While the Republican-led Congress continues the push to repeal the Affordable Care Act, we still see challenges in passing any new legislation.

Industrials: China Shows Signs of Softening, but the Sector Remains Healthy Overall U.S. job creation could become more of a concern later on, but we still see some bargains across our global industrials coverage.

REITs: Some Scattered Opportunities in a Fairly Valued Sector Continued tension in Washington, along with the potential inability to pass tax reform, could make for a rocky rest of the year.

Tech: A Tectonic Shift Toward Enterprise Cloud Computing The ongoing migration to cloud computing is having ramifications for dozens of stocks across our coverage.

Utilities: Tough to Stop This Sector's Powerful Performance Current spreads suggest utilities could still produce attractive returns even if the Fed continues to raise rates.

Mutual FundsRuss Kinnel says the tech sector and Vanguard International Growth have done well so far this year, while energy and Fairholme Focused Income have been hard hit.

Growth funds and technology dominated, while value and energy struggled.

Growth beats value overseas as it has in the United States.

Credit Market InsightsCredit spreads remain tight as volatility declines to near-record lows.

Data Report