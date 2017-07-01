Approaching the end of 2017's first half, we’ve continued to see completed transaction counts inch lower on a quarterly basis, as has been the case since the beginning of 2016: Just $239 billion has been invested across over 1,400 transactions so far this year. At this pace, total U.S. deal value and volume would come in roughly 18% lower than what we experienced in 2016.

As we make our way through the upcoming quarters, we expect to see deal flow continue to move at a consistent, but tepid pace. Capital will continue to cycle back into the industry, as evident by the fundraising data we highlight below and the ability of PE to outperform many other asset classes on a relative basis.

Alongside the decline in deal flow, we also expect newer vintages to experience lower return profiles driven by a combination of persistently high valuations, stiff competition, and a shrinking pool of available targets, given the pace at which existing company inventory has grown.

Source: PitchBook | Data as of 6/9/2017

The median price-to-EBITDA multiple thus far into 2017 has stayed flat with what we experienced in 2016 at near 11x EBITDA, the highest figure we’ve seen since at least 2006. Further, despite concerns that have arisen around the sheer amount of capital overhang sitting in PE vehicles, our view is that we won’t see much fluctuation on this front, which doesn’t bode well for transaction multiples.

The primary driver of our conclusion stems from the continued interest and trust limited partners have placed in the industry. Over a 15-year horizon, PE has outperformed its public market counterpart by some 18%, and roughly 12% over a 10-year time frame. Even looking at returns over the previous three years, where public markets reached various record highs, the industry has outperformed by some 6%.

Source: PitchBook | Data as of 6/9/2017

Source: PitchBook | Data as of 6/9/2017

The success of the industry has fueled more than $1 trillion in LP distributions since the beginning of 2014, and as we near the end of 2017's second quarter, more than $109 billion has already been raised this year across 104 vehicles. Notably, first-half fund closings will likely come in near the lowest levels we’ve seen in recent years. Yet as LPs have continued to make larger commitments to a smaller group of managers, we expect that 2017 could very well still be on pace to see another near-record year of capital raised.

Source: PitchBook | Data as of 6/9/2017

Source: PitchBook | Data as of 6/9/2017

Stay tuned next week for performance analysis, and winners and losers among international-stock and bond funds, and a midyear portfolio review checklist.