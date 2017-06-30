This portfolio's credit-rating distribution is on par with its category peers. The split between the investment-grade and below-investment-grade groups is roughly half and half. That said, the sub-investment-grade portion still poses credit risks. Though rare, defaults of sovereign bonds do occur. Recent defaults include Ukraine (2015) and Argentina (2014).

About one third of the fund is invested in bonds with 20 years or longer remaining to maturity. This long-dated bond allocation is roughly 15 percentage points higher than the category average. As a result, this fund's duration of nine years is approximately twice the category norm. While hard-currency sovereign debt is less sensitive to interest-rate movements and more responsive to country risks, the fund's longer duration elevates its risk profile.

Because of its weighting methodology, PCY's country exposure differs from the category norm. Relative to the category, the fund had bigger Colombian, Russian, and Peruvian debt positions as of May 2017. Also, it had less exposure to Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, and Turkey. Notably, Panama, Sri Lanka, and the Dominican Republic were three of its top 10 positions, while its peers seldom invest in these countries.

This fund outperformed its peers both an absolute and relative basis. Its five-year annual return of 6.3% through May 2017 beat 75% of its peers. Also, its risk-adjusted return, measured by Sharpe ratio, outpaced the category average over the same period. Its outperformance was principally due to its overweighting of smaller countries such as Qatar and Slovenia.

Emerging-markets bonds carry myriad risks, including country, liquidity, and currency risks, in addition to standard interest-rate and credit risks. For this fund, currency risk is off the table because it only invests in U.S.-dollar-denominated bonds.

Critics of market-cap-weighted indexes argue that the approach is suboptimal because it tilts an index toward debt issued by the most heavily indebted entities, which may not offer the best risk-adjusted returns. To address this issue, this fund equal-weights its holdings by country and by issue. While this method certainly does not load up on the most-active debt-issuing countries, it comes with its own challenges.

Generally, breaking the link between a bond's price and its weighting increases the portfolio's turnover and trading costs. Market-cap weighting skews indexes toward the largest bonds, whereas equal-weighting requires frequent rebalancing. This fund rebalances quarterly in order to spread the costs throughout the year. It turned over roughly 30% of its assets in the most recent fiscal year.

This fund has meaningful exposure to countries whose debt markets are small and are excluded from many market-cap-weighted indexes. For example, Panama is one its largest positions, with a weighting of 3.5% as of June 2017. The size of the country's external debt market is $17 billion, according to the International Monetary Fund's estimate. Given the market size, trading costs, including bid-ask spreads and slippage, are high, which partially explains the fund's underperformance against its index. Also, this fund tends to be more volatile than its peers. The fund's five-year annualized standard deviation of 8.1% through May 2017 ranked in the category's top percentile. As the fund's assets grow, it can become a disproportionately large part of a country's external debt market, which will magnify transaction costs.

On the other hand, bonds from smaller countries drove PCY's recent outperformance. Its five-year trailing annual return of 6.3% through May 2017 beat the category average by 1.3%, putting the fund in the category's top quartile. This outperformance was mostly driven by country selection. During 2014, the fund's Qatar government-bond positions propelled its return to above 9% for the year, while the category gained about 2% on average. Also, its exclusion of Ecuador bonds helped the fund sidestep losses suffered by its peers. In 2015, many of its category peers had Zambia, Iraq, Kenya, and Gabon bond exposure that hurt performance. However, this fund had no exposure to those countries. It returned 1.9% while its peers lost 2.3%. The fund's performance ranked in the top 10% for both periods. Though its exposure to smaller bonds and countries has helped its performance, it has also made tracking the benchmark challenging. From its October 2007 launch through May 2017, the fund trailed the benchmark annually by 1.08%.

The fund earns a Neutral Process rating because although it is a well-diversified and sensible strategy, its country-selection process is opaque, and its weighting approach leads to high transaction costs. Its committee-driven process is not transparent, making it difficult to anticipate changes. For example, the number of countries in the fund changed from 23 in 2014 to 29 in 2015. The list grew to 31 as of December 2016.

The fund tracks the DBIQ Emerging Markets USD Liquid Balanced Index, which includes a selected basket of liquid U.S.-dollar-denominated emerging-markets government bonds. The qualified emerging-markets countries are selected annually based on a defined set of criteria established by emerging-markets index committee's "expert judgment," according to Deutsche Bank. For each of the qualified emerging-markets countries, one to three bonds are selected for the index at one time. From the eligible bonds, the index selects those with the biggest zero-volatility spread from each country at rebalancing. To be included in the index, all bonds must have at least three years remaining to maturity on the rebalancing day. Also, all bonds must have at least $500 million outstanding at rebalancing. Rating is not a requisite for inclusion. The index is rebalanced quarterly and reweighted annually.

The fund charges an expense ratio of 0.50%. This fee is lower than 86% of its emerging-markets bond category peers, supporting the Positive Price Pillar rating. The average fee for the entire category is 0.86%, while its index peers charge 0.43% on average. The fund has a lower turnover ratio than its peers. In the most recent fiscal year, the fund turned over about 30% of its assets, while the corresponding figure for the category average was close to 350%. Despite the fund's low turnover, it lagged the index by 1.08% annually from its October 2007 inception through May 2017. This gap is more than twice the fee.

One of the lowest-cost options in the category is Bronze-rated iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (expense ratio: 0.40%). The fund provides market-cap-weighted exposure to U.S.-dollar-denominated emerging-markets government bonds with at least two and a half years until maturity. Also, its portfolio is representative of the opportunity set available to the actively managed emerging-markets government-bond funds and has a cost advantage over its category peers.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (expense ratio 0.32%) is also a good option. It tracks the Bloomberg Barclays USD Emerging Markets Government RIC Capped Index. This index includes U.S.-dollar-denominated investment-grade bonds that have more than one year until maturity. It is market-cap-weighted, but its exposure to any particular bond issuer is limited to a maximum of 20%. The fund offers a lower yield than PCY because of its exclusion of high-yield holdings.

TCW Emerging Markets Income (expense ratio 0.87%) is a solid actively managed alternative. But this Silver-rated fund has a broader and riskier investment universe, thus it offers a higher yield than PCY. The fund invests in a mix of U.S.-dollar-denominated and local-currency sovereigns, as well as corporates. The fund also can hold up to 30% of its assets in local-currency debt. Portfolio managers Penny Foley and David Robbins have navigated multiple market cycles with a well-executed approach based on strong security-selection and sector-allocation decisions.

