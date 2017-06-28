The jury is still out.
Emerging-Markets Bond
PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt provides rules-based exposure to U.S.-dollar-denominated, emerging-markets sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds with at least three years until maturity. The fund targets bonds with the biggest spread and equal-weights them by issue and by country. PCY has performed well by all measures.
Phillip Yoo is an analyst, passive strategies research, for Morningstar Research Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.
This fund's outperformance against its closest market-cap-weighted cousin, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
, is principally due to differences in country selection. During 2014, the fund's Qatar government bond positions propelled its return above 9% for the year. Also, its exclusion of Ecuador bonds held by EMB further boosted its relative performance.
Despite PCY's attractive performance, it is unclear whether the fund can repeat its past success. EMB takes a systematic approach in selecting countries. An eligible country must have had a low or middle per capita income for at least two consecutive years as defined by the World Bank. On the other hand, for PCY, the Deutsche Bank Emerging Markets Index committee decides country inclusion based on rating, size, liquidity, and other considerations. According to Deutsche Bank, its Annual Country Review is made on the basis of "expert judgment." This inserts an element of subjectivity, and thus opacity, into the equation as the countries included in the benchmark will vary year to year based on a committee's judgment. For example, the number of countries in the fund changed from 23 in 2014 to 29 in 2015. The list grew to 31 as of December 2016.
PCY's performance was on par with Silver-rated Fidelity New Markets Income
. PCY fared particularly well during the commodity sell-off periods but lagged in the post-election period as spreads widened. The Fidelity fund's overweighting to Venezuela, as well as an emphasis on other oil exporters including Russia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan during 2014, explain much of its relative underperformance during this episode. That said, veteran manager John Carlson has a long history of marking good credit and country calls.
High Yield
To address the aforementioned concerns regarding market-cap weighting in bonds, PowerShares Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
weights its positions by measures of each issuer's size, including sales, book value, cash flows, and dividends. Also, it avoids bonds rated CCC or lower and invests in investment-grade, BBB rated securities. PHB's closest market-cap-weighted ETF peer is HYG. Unlike PHB, HYG holds only below-investment-grade bonds.
PHB outperformed HYG by a solid margin during the three-year period ended April 30, 2017. Again, I would caution against drawing conclusions based on this investment horizon. The principal driver of PHB's outperformance during this period was its relatively muted drawdown during the energy-led sell-off in high yield. This, in turn, can be attributed to the fact that PHB excludes bonds rated below CCC and has a stake in investment-grade issues.
Silver-rated Fidelity Capital & Income
is one of the most aggressive options in the high-yield category. With often sizable allocations to equities and lower-rated bonds, manager Mark Notkin has put that flexibility to good use and has demonstrated skill in security selection and managing the fund's risks through a credit cycle, as evidenced by his fund's outperformance against PHB. That said, its aggressive credit profile led to its underperformance during the commodity sell-off in high yield.
Another high-yield strategic-beta ETF, PowerShares Global Short Term High Yield Bond , invests in global high-yield bonds with less than three years until maturity. U.S.-based issuers makes up roughly half of the portfolio, and the balance is in emerging countries, including Russia, Brazil, and Turkey. All holdings are roughly equal-weighted.
There is no similar market-cap-weighted ETF for this fund. IShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF also invests in short-term high-yield bonds, but only in the domestic issues. PGHY's exposure to emerging markets has helped the fund outperform, but it had a larger drawdown than SHYG during the commodity sell-off affecting emerging-markets debt.
This fund, too, was not able to beat top-performing active funds such as Fidelity Capital & Income.
Corporate Bond
PowerShares Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond targets investment-grade bonds with maturities between one and 10 years. Similar to PHB, this fund weights its positions by the Research Affiliates-developed scoring system incorporating sales, book value, cash flows, and dividends.
The fund underperformed its closest market-cap-weighted peer, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
, during the three-year period ended April 30, 2017. The fund's underperformance is primarily attributable to its relative underweighting of the banking sector. However, PFIG, did perform better on a risk-adjusted basis, as measured by its Sharpe ratio. PFIG takes roughly half the duration risk of LQD. This was evident in PFIG's relative outperformance in the post-election period.
Meanwhile, Silver-rated PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond
nearly beat PFIG across the board. The fund's BB rated positions led to underperformance during the energy-price-driven sell-off in high yield. PIMCO's thorough credit research is the foundation of this fund, which is run by the experienced manager Mark Kiesel. the PIMCO fund's performance suggests that conducting in-depth credit analysis by parsing out details rather than applying a simple rules-based screening is an avenue to add alpha in this segment of the bond market.
Conclusion
Based on the limited sample of funds and the short time frame I've examined here, it is safe to say that the jury is still out on whether or not rules-based approaches to mimicking the strategies plied by human bond-pickers will ever best their flesh-and-blood peers. And though strategic-beta ETFs have surpassed their market-cap-weighted competitors in some instances, a closer examination of their results shows that much of their outperformance can be attributed to dialing up and/or down credit, interest-rate sector, and/or country risk. Once these funds traverse a full market cycle, it will be much clearer how far the industry has advanced in developing products that can go toe-to-toe with their human counterparts.
Go is a board game played on a 19-by-19 grid where each player makes one move per turn in an effort to capture territory on the board. A typical game lasts approximately 150 moves with an average of 250 potential variations per move, suggesting a level of game complexity of 10360
, according to calculations from Victor Allis, a computer scientist. By contrast, a chess game's estimated complexity is 10123
. In May, AlphaGo, the Google-made Go program, defeated the world's top-ranked Go player, Ke Jie. AlphaGo's victory adds another trophy to the shelf for artificial intelligence. Will algorithmic approaches to building bond portfolios get the best of flesh-and-blood bond managers, too?
In setting out to answer this question, I will evaluate the performance of a select group of strategic-beta fixed-income exchange-traded funds. I compare these funds with comparable peers selected from two groups. The first comparator comes from the cohort of traditional market-cap-weighted ETFs that is most broadly representative of the fund's Morningstar Category. Where possible, I've also compared these funds with a comparable actively managed Morningstar Medalist within the category. Thus, I am framing these hybrid strategies' performance in the context of their more vanilla passive and strictly active category peers.
Generally speaking, I've found that man is still besting machine in most categories. Though the strategic-beta ETFs examined here have outperformed their market-cap-weighted counterparts, sometimes by a wide margin, they haven't kept up with our favorite actively managed funds in four of the five categories I study here.
It is critical to note that the sample size here is small and the sample period is short. There were just seven strategic-beta fixed-income ETFs with at least three years of return history as of April 2017. Also, during the period, there were only three stress periods in the bond market: a commodity sell-off that affected emerging-markets debt (spanning September 2014 to December 2014), a sell-off in the energy space that affected high-yield bonds (June 2015 to February 2016), and the post-election rate rally (August 2016 to December 2016). So, given that this has been a relatively calm period, it is difficult to discern if these strategies will pass muster in a more protracted stress period.
The analysis that follows examines the performance of this sample of seven strategic-beta fixed-income funds against their closest market-cap-weighted ETF siblings and medalist active bond funds in their categories.
Inflation-Protected Bond
There are two strategic-beta ETFs that invest in inflation-linked bonds. Unlike their more vanilla ETF peers, they do not track market-cap-weighted indexes. Instead, they seek to maintain prescribed duration-risk profiles. They are FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS and FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS . They seek to maintain a target duration of five years and three years, respectively. Each charges a fee of 0.20%. Both funds produced virtually identical returns against their market-cap-weighted cousins over the three-year period ended April 30, 2017: PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS ETF
and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF . The similarities in these funds' performance profiles are hardly surprising as these funds invest in just one kind of bond, U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.
As far as duration is concerned, the FlexShares funds have performed as advertised, staying close to their respective duration targets. The duration of market-cap-weighted products moved in a fairly narrow range as well. STPZ's duration ranged between 1.9 years and 3.0 years, and TIPX's fluctuated between 3.1 years and 5.1 years during the same period.
The institutional shares of PIMCO Real Return
(expense ratio: 0.45%), which has a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Silver, outperformed all of its ETF peers while taking comparable duration risk. Though there are other active funds that outperformed their passive brethren in this category, most of them take significant duration risk, and thus they have markedly different risk/return profiles. The PIMCO fund underperformed during stress periods primarily because of its ill-timed U.S. duration bets. This fund employs macro-oriented strategies (informed by real growth, inflation, and country-specific analysis) coupled with micro-driven themes (including Consumer Price Index seasonality, on-the-run/off-the-run premiums, and implied inflation volatility). Its time-tested process should continue to produce superior returns relative to index-based strategies.
Intermediate-Term Bond
One of the oft-cited potential flaws of market-cap-weighted bond indexing is that debt issuance dictates index composition. So, for example, U.S. Treasuries currently account for nearly 40% of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, which pulls down its yield relative to active funds in the intermediate-bond category. IShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (1) is an ETF of ETFs that seeks to deliver greater yields relative to the Aggregate Index.The fund limits its Treasury exposure to 10% of the portfolio. At present, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond
(SEC Yield: 4.82%) soaks up 20% of the portfolio.
The fund's SEC yield is higher than that of a typical Aggregate Index-tracking fund. For example, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
offers a yield that's 1 full percentage point lower than BYLD. Also, BYLD outperformed BND on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis over the three-year period examined here. However, the fund trailed BND during the commodity sell-off periods. It is readily apparent that this fund's outperformance owes to the fact that it takes more credit risk.
In the crowded intermediate-bond category, Gold-rated Western Asset Core Plus Bond
(expense ratio: 0.45%) stands out among active managers. This fund's team-based approach and the combination of top-down and bottom-up analysis are augmented by Western's proprietary risk system and have helped the fund deliver solid returns. It handsomely outperformed its strategic-beta peer on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis.
