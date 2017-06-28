Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs CEFs Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

The jury is still out.
By Phillip Yoo | 06-28-17 | 06:00 AM | Email Article

A version of this article was published in the June 2017 issue of Morningstar ETFInvestor. Download a complimentary copy of ETFInvestor here.

Phillip Yoo is an analyst, passive strategies research, for Morningstar Research Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc.
Go is a board game played on a 19-by-19 grid where each player makes one move per turn in an effort to capture territory on the board. A typical game lasts approximately 150 moves with an average of 250 potential variations per move, suggesting a level of game complexity of 10360, according to calculations from Victor Allis, a computer scientist. By contrast, a chess game's estimated complexity is 10123. In May, AlphaGo, the Google-made Go program, defeated the world's top-ranked Go player, Ke Jie. AlphaGo's victory adds another trophy to the shelf for artificial intelligence. Will algorithmic approaches to building bond portfolios get the best of flesh-and-blood bond managers, too?

In setting out to answer this question, I will evaluate the performance of a select group of strategic-beta fixed-income exchange-traded funds. I compare these funds with comparable peers selected from two groups. The first comparator comes from the cohort of traditional market-cap-weighted ETFs that is most broadly representative of the fund's Morningstar Category. Where possible, I've also compared these funds with a comparable actively managed Morningstar Medalist within the category. Thus, I am framing these hybrid strategies' performance in the context of their more vanilla passive and strictly active category peers.

Generally speaking, I've found that man is still besting machine in most categories. Though the strategic-beta ETFs examined here have outperformed their market-cap-weighted counterparts, sometimes by a wide margin, they haven't kept up with our favorite actively managed funds in four of the five categories I study here.

It is critical to note that the sample size here is small and the sample period is short. There were just seven strategic-beta fixed-income ETFs with at least three years of return history as of April 2017. Also, during the period, there were only three stress periods in the bond market: a commodity sell-off that affected emerging-markets debt (spanning September 2014 to December 2014), a sell-off in the energy space that affected high-yield bonds (June 2015 to February 2016), and the post-election rate rally (August 2016 to December 2016). So, given that this has been a relatively calm period, it is difficult to discern if these strategies will pass muster in a more protracted stress period.

The analysis that follows examines the performance of this sample of seven strategic-beta fixed-income funds against their closest market-cap-weighted ETF siblings and medalist active bond funds in their categories.

Inflation-Protected Bond
There are two strategic-beta ETFs that invest in inflation-linked bonds. Unlike their more vanilla ETF peers, they do not track market-cap-weighted indexes. Instead, they seek to maintain prescribed duration-risk profiles. They are FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS  and FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS . They seek to maintain a target duration of five years and three years, respectively. Each charges a fee of 0.20%. Both funds produced virtually identical returns against their market-cap-weighted cousins over the three-year period ended April 30, 2017:  PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS ETF and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF . The similarities in these funds' performance profiles are hardly surprising as these funds invest in just one kind of bond, U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

As far as duration is concerned, the FlexShares funds have performed as advertised, staying close to their respective duration targets. The duration of market-cap-weighted products moved in a fairly narrow range as well. STPZ's duration ranged between 1.9 years and 3.0 years, and TIPX's fluctuated between 3.1 years and 5.1 years during the same period.

The institutional shares of  PIMCO Real Return  (expense ratio: 0.45%), which has a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Silver, outperformed all of its ETF peers while taking comparable duration risk. Though there are other active funds that outperformed their passive brethren in this category, most of them take significant duration risk, and thus they have markedly different risk/return profiles. The PIMCO fund underperformed during stress periods primarily because of its ill-timed U.S. duration bets. This fund employs macro-oriented strategies (informed by real growth, inflation, and country-specific analysis) coupled with micro-driven themes (including Consumer Price Index seasonality, on-the-run/off-the-run premiums, and implied inflation volatility). Its time-tested process should continue to produce superior returns relative to index-based strategies.


Source: Morningstar.

Intermediate-Term Bond
One of the oft-cited potential flaws of market-cap-weighted bond indexing is that debt issuance dictates index composition. So, for example, U.S. Treasuries currently account for nearly 40% of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, which pulls down its yield relative to active funds in the intermediate-bond category. IShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF  (1) is an ETF of ETFs that seeks to deliver greater yields relative to the Aggregate Index.The fund limits its Treasury exposure to 10% of the portfolio. At present,  iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond  (SEC Yield: 4.82%) soaks up 20% of the portfolio.

The fund's SEC yield is higher than that of a typical Aggregate Index-tracking fund. For example,  Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF offers a yield that's 1 full percentage point lower than BYLD. Also, BYLD outperformed BND on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis over the three-year period examined here. However, the fund trailed BND during the commodity sell-off periods. It is readily apparent that this fund's outperformance owes to the fact that it takes more credit risk.

In the crowded intermediate-bond category, Gold-rated  Western Asset Core Plus Bond  (expense ratio: 0.45%) stands out among active managers. This fund's team-based approach and the combination of top-down and bottom-up analysis are augmented by Western's proprietary risk system and have helped the fund deliver solid returns. It handsomely outperformed its strategic-beta peer on both an absolute and risk-adjusted basis.  


Source: Morningstar.

Phillip Yoo does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
