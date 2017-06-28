PowerShares Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt provides rules-based exposure to U.S.-dollar-denominated, emerging-markets sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds with at least three years until maturity. The fund targets bonds with the biggest spread and equal-weights them by issue and by country. PCY has performed well by all measures.

This fund's outperformance against its closest market-cap-weighted cousin, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF , is principally due to differences in country selection. During 2014, the fund's Qatar government bond positions propelled its return above 9% for the year. Also, its exclusion of Ecuador bonds held by EMB further boosted its relative performance.

Despite PCY's attractive performance, it is unclear whether the fund can repeat its past success. EMB takes a systematic approach in selecting countries. An eligible country must have had a low or middle per capita income for at least two consecutive years as defined by the World Bank. On the other hand, for PCY, the Deutsche Bank Emerging Markets Index committee decides country inclusion based on rating, size, liquidity, and other considerations. According to Deutsche Bank, its Annual Country Review is made on the basis of "expert judgment." This inserts an element of subjectivity, and thus opacity, into the equation as the countries included in the benchmark will vary year to year based on a committee's judgment. For example, the number of countries in the fund changed from 23 in 2014 to 29 in 2015. The list grew to 31 as of December 2016.

PCY's performance was on par with Silver-rated Fidelity New Markets Income . PCY fared particularly well during the commodity sell-off periods but lagged in the post-election period as spreads widened. The Fidelity fund's overweighting to Venezuela, as well as an emphasis on other oil exporters including Russia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan during 2014, explain much of its relative underperformance during this episode. That said, veteran manager John Carlson has a long history of marking good credit and country calls.

Source: Morningstar.

To address the aforementioned concerns regarding market-cap weighting in bonds, PowerShares Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF weights its positions by measures of each issuer's size, including sales, book value, cash flows, and dividends. Also, it avoids bonds rated CCC or lower and invests in investment-grade, BBB rated securities. PHB's closest market-cap-weighted ETF peer is HYG. Unlike PHB, HYG holds only below-investment-grade bonds.

PHB outperformed HYG by a solid margin during the three-year period ended April 30, 2017. Again, I would caution against drawing conclusions based on this investment horizon. The principal driver of PHB's outperformance during this period was its relatively muted drawdown during the energy-led sell-off in high yield. This, in turn, can be attributed to the fact that PHB excludes bonds rated below CCC and has a stake in investment-grade issues.

Silver-rated Fidelity Capital & Income is one of the most aggressive options in the high-yield category. With often sizable allocations to equities and lower-rated bonds, manager Mark Notkin has put that flexibility to good use and has demonstrated skill in security selection and managing the fund's risks through a credit cycle, as evidenced by his fund's outperformance against PHB. That said, its aggressive credit profile led to its underperformance during the commodity sell-off in high yield.

Another high-yield strategic-beta ETF, PowerShares Global Short Term High Yield Bond , invests in global high-yield bonds with less than three years until maturity. U.S.-based issuers makes up roughly half of the portfolio, and the balance is in emerging countries, including Russia, Brazil, and Turkey. All holdings are roughly equal-weighted.

There is no similar market-cap-weighted ETF for this fund. IShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF also invests in short-term high-yield bonds, but only in the domestic issues. PGHY's exposure to emerging markets has helped the fund outperform, but it had a larger drawdown than SHYG during the commodity sell-off affecting emerging-markets debt.

This fund, too, was not able to beat top-performing active funds such as Fidelity Capital & Income.

Source: Morningstar.

PowerShares Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond targets investment-grade bonds with maturities between one and 10 years. Similar to PHB, this fund weights its positions by the Research Affiliates-developed scoring system incorporating sales, book value, cash flows, and dividends.

The fund underperformed its closest market-cap-weighted peer, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF , during the three-year period ended April 30, 2017. The fund's underperformance is primarily attributable to its relative underweighting of the banking sector. However, PFIG, did perform better on a risk-adjusted basis, as measured by its Sharpe ratio. PFIG takes roughly half the duration risk of LQD. This was evident in PFIG's relative outperformance in the post-election period.

Meanwhile, Silver-rated PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond nearly beat PFIG across the board. The fund's BB rated positions led to underperformance during the energy-price-driven sell-off in high yield. PIMCO's thorough credit research is the foundation of this fund, which is run by the experienced manager Mark Kiesel. the PIMCO fund's performance suggests that conducting in-depth credit analysis by parsing out details rather than applying a simple rules-based screening is an avenue to add alpha in this segment of the bond market.



Source: Morningstar. Source: Morningstar.

Based on the limited sample of funds and the short time frame I've examined here, it is safe to say that the jury is still out on whether or not rules-based approaches to mimicking the strategies plied by human bond-pickers will ever best their flesh-and-blood peers. And though strategic-beta ETFs have surpassed their market-cap-weighted competitors in some instances, a closer examination of their results shows that much of their outperformance can be attributed to dialing up and/or down credit, interest-rate sector, and/or country risk. Once these funds traverse a full market cycle, it will be much clearer how far the industry has advanced in developing products that can go toe-to-toe with their human counterparts.



