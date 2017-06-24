Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs CEFs Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Investing Specialists

We take a numerical look through this week's Morningstar research. Plus, our most popular articles and videos for the week ended June 23.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Morningstar.com | 06-24-17 | 05:00 AM | Email Article

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

About the Author
Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

1.26%, 6.54%
That's the amount the MSCI All-Countries World Index ex-US returned in unhedged (in foreign currency) and hedged (to U.S. dollars) terms, respectively. When return differences are that stark, it can be tempting to think that hedging is the way forward, said director of equity ratings Tom Whitelaw. However, he notes there are many arguments for keeping your international-stock exposure unhedged.

$13.7 billion
Amazon's $13.7 billion acquisition of  Whole Foods Market  marks its most significant push into the grocery category, but it likely left some investors scratching their heads after more than two decades of building an e-commerce empire without physical stores. But consumer strategist R.J. Hottovy sees several reasons why this acquisition is more than just a push into the grocery category; in fact, he believes it can enhance Amazon's wide moat.

"While Whole Foods represents a major shift in Amazon's retail strategies, we believe it could make Amazon even more integral in consumers' lives--bolstering its network effect in the process--while becoming a major headache for other retailers."

3,600
In less than two decades, more than half of all publicly traded companies have disappeared, said Jason Zweig in The Wall Street Journal article "Stock Picking Is Dying Because There Are No More Stocks to Pick" (subscription required). The upshot of the shrinking universe of stocks that active stock pickers have a smaller opportunity set, so more money chases fewer stocks (sometimes regardless of valuation). 

"There were 7,355 U.S. stocks in November 1997, according to the Center for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. Nowadays, there are fewer than 3,600."

6
In June, the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index swapped out six stock positions. Two asset managers,  T. Rowe Price Group  and  BlackRock , were among the undervalued firms with competitive advantages added to the index. On the flip side, some real estate stocks were removed after their prices had run up, including  Jones Lang LaSalle  and  CBRE Group has risen 10.8%.

10
It wasn't that long ago that virtually all of the sustainable investing options available to retail investors were actively managed, says senior manager research analyst David Kathman. But as money continues to flow into passive funds at the expense of active funds, more passive ESG offerings have become available to investors. This article lists the 10 largest passive funds by assets that have launched recently and have an ESG mandate.

7
Many people are hurtling toward a retirement shortfall, says director of personal finance Christine Benz. In this article, she offers seven suggestions for modest changes around the margins of a retirement plan that can help investors get back on track. 

"Rather than looking to a single blockbuster solution to help make up for a savings gap, what if you were to consider a little bit of several prudent strategies--being willing to cut your standard of living a bit in retirement, working a bit longer, and investing a bit better, for example? The virtue of taking several small steps--rather than relying on a single Hail Mary action--is that if one of the variables doesn't play out as you thought it would, you may still be able to save your plan. 

Most Popular Articles, Videos, and Securities

Most Popular Articles 

Most Popular Videos  

Most Requested Stock Quotes
Apple
Amazon
Kroger
GE
IBM

 Most Requested Stock Analyses
 Amazon
Mattel
Kroger
Advance Auto Parts
Chicago Bridge & Iron

Most Requested Fund Quotes
Vanguard 500 Index Investor Fund 
Fidelity Contrafund Fund
Vanguard Wellesley Income Inv Fund
Vanguard Dividend Growth Inv Fund 
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index

 Most Requested Fund Analyses
 Vanguard Market Neutral I
T. Rowe Price Global Technology
American Funds Capital World Growth and Income
Oakmark International Investor
FPA Crescent

Most Requested ETF Quotes
 SPDR S&P 500 ETF 
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
PowerShares QQQ ETF 
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

 Most Requested ETF Analyses
 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2017 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.