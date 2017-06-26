One of the reasons for owning bond funds is diversification from equities, so we thought we'd look for bond funds that move in sync with stocks. These funds have their merits, but they offer less diversification than the typical bond fund. U.S. high yield, emerging-markets bonds, and bank loans have been the most highly correlated with the S&P 500 during the past three and five years, so funds that invest in these sectors, even at the periphery, may not offer the stability many investors seek.