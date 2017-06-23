We are maintaining our wide economic moat rating, and after incorporating management’s guidance and a modestly lower tax rate, we are raising our fair value estimate to $46 per share, from $40 previously. Shares are rallying more than 10% on the back of these results, and we would wait for a better entry point before investing in the name.

Fourth-quarter GAAP revenue rose 2% year over year to $37.7 billion, driven primarily by SaaS growth. SaaS revenue continues to grow at an elevated clip, rising 67% versus the prior-year period to $964 million. Although the contributions from SaaS remain relatively minimal compared with the broader Oracle business, we are encouraged to see this segment working to offset long-term declines in software license sales and, eventually, maintenance revenue from those licenses. Although we do not expect Oracle to return to the 40%-plus operating margins it once enjoyed as a solely on-premise vendor, the company saw minimal margin contraction in the fourth quarter (roughly 10 basis points).

Although Oracle has visions of competing with the likes of Amazon and Microsoft in IaaS, we have a hard time reconciling the firm's modest capital investment profile that we deem a prerequisite for scaled competition. While these firms pour billions of dollars into building out global infrastructure, Oracle expects its total capital investments to shrink next year well below the $2.2 billion spent in fiscal 2017. We ultimately believe Oracle will struggle to compete effectively in this market, limiting the amount of revenue scale the firm can achieve.

Oracle is at a crossroads, in our view. The rise of cloud computing and open-source software over the past two decades has caught the software giant somewhat flat-footed, leaving the firm in scramble mode as it races its peers to the cloud. While many of its products are under siege, we think the firm can maintain its status near the top of the software food chain.

The relational database has long been the foundation of Oracle's fortress, upon which the company built its middleware and application software businesses. However, as enterprises increasingly look to lower total cost of IT ownership, the once-fruitful economics of infrastructure software have been compromised by open-source alternatives. Oracle’s database business remains a behemoth, but as workloads increasingly move to the cloud, enterprises are abandoning the costly license and support model of the past for subscriptions to more cost-effective (and increasingly versatile) solutions. We think this trend will erode Oracle’s on-premise database business over time, though not all is lost. The company is transitioning many customers to its database-as-a-service product in the cloud, but customers are likely to continue to evaluate open-source alternatives and offerings from Amazon and Microsoft that complement their infrastructure-as-a-service businesses, an area where Oracle will invest heavily.

Oracle’s pivot to the cloud has been heavily publicized, but the firm has begun to deliver meaningful results that should reinforce customer switching costs. The company undertook the onerous task of rewriting the source code of its flagship applications for the software-as-a-service delivery model over a decade ago. Those efforts are beginning to bear fruit, and the firm continues to invest heavily in both existing and new software solutions to ensure that Oracle customers don’t depart for SaaS rivals. While we have some concerns that Oracle's cloud migration will become increasingly complex in the short term in light of recent acquisitions and the firm's generally late move into the cloud, we ultimately believe Oracle can retain its wide moat by retaining the bulk of its application software customers.

We assign Oracle a wide economic moat. The firm's competitive positioning remains buoyed by its robust application and infrastructure software business, headlined by the flagship database business.

Oracle's presence in the database market remains unmatched, as the firm boasts upward of 40% share in the relational database management software vertical. These solutions boast substantial switching costs, as integration and training times are typically intensive and compatibility concerns generally are too great a risk for enterprises to consider replacing a database vendor. The eruption of Big Data has placed greater importance on the stability and speed of the underlying database technology used to glean critical insights from massive information sets, and we believe Oracle has made ample investments both in its own technology and via acquisition to maintain its strong database business within on-premises data centers. Still, the firm's pricey road map for cloud migrations, minimal presence as an infrastructure-as-a-service provider, and an influx of open-source database technologies all pose threats to the business. Database sales contribute roughly 30% of Oracle’s consolidated revenue base.

We believe Oracle’s application software business boasts significant customer switching costs. The company remains among the most important players in the human capital and enterprise resource management market, a business built through both in-house development and large acquisitions such as PeopleSoft and JD Edwards. Further, Oracle has built a broad portfolio of industry-specific software solutions that generally feature extra layers of customization, increasing customer lock-in. The firm has been forced to play catch-up in terms of moving customers to the cloud, but we think it will be able to retain its existing application software customers as enterprises increasingly look to migrate applications to the cloud. We think the comfort existing customers have with Oracle solutions and the mission-critical nature of these applications will ultimately prevent the sort of customer exodus that could threaten this segment’s competitive advantages.

The middleware market has become increasingly reliant on open-source technologies as developers look to use a wider swath of languages and tools to build robust IT solutions. We think switching costs around middleware are still quite high, but this business faces cloud computing threats as well. Oracle’s Java-heavy Fusion middleware business remains a crucial component to application developers around the world, particularly given its status as the most widely used programming language. As applications increasingly move to the cloud, Oracle will need to continue investing in its PaaS solutions to provide the level of agility customers seek. Oracle’s PaaS business made minimal revenue contributions in fiscal 2015, according to Gartner.

Oracle's foray into public infrastructure as a service began in earnest in 2016, but it remains unclear what level of success the firm will have. The company will need to invest heavily to match the capacity and breadth of services offered from leaders Amazon and Microsoft, which have multiyear head starts. Oracle has a unique opportunity to migrate its large swath of database customers onto its infrastructure, but this migration is far from a certainty.

Oracle’s hardware business built around engineered systems probably boasts some level of switching costs, as these products leverage preinstalled software solutions on top of largely commodified hardware. However, revenue contributions from this business are in decline, and we do not believe this business contributes materially (or detracts from) Oracle’s competitive position.