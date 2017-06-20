Every fund investor would like to see the manager of the actively managed funds that they own beat the market every year, but they've been left wanting for well over a decade. The lack of consistent outperformance on the part of large-cap active managers (the main contributors to the Ultimate Stock-Pickers concept) has been well documented by the S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) U.S. Scorecard. For the five-year period ended in December 2016, the index group noted that 88.3% of active large-cap fund managers had on average underperformed the S&P 500 TR Index. The results have been similar across all investing styles. A paltry 8.5% of large-cap value managers have outperformed their index, versus 12.1% of large-cap core managers and 15.2% of large-cap growth managers outperforming their respective benchmarks.

Unsurprisingly, the gap in year-over-year performance between the S&P 500 TR Index and large-cap active equity managers persisted on the heels of the post-election rally, as market expectations broadly lifted all stocks, seemingly regardless of valuation. At the end of 2016, large-cap active equity managers trailed the benchmark index by 221 basis points, slightly narrowing the 326-basis point gap during the first half of the year in year-over-year performance, however. For year-to-date performance as of the end of May, Morningstar’s own all large-cap (9.2%), large-cap core (7.8%), large-cap growth (14.1%), and large-cap value (4.0%) categories have posted returns that reveal value appears relatively out of favor compared with growth, suggesting that out of all investment styles, value-oriented managers have continued to face headwinds against the S&P 500 TR Index (8.7%) during the early part of the year.

The fund managers represented in our Ultimate Stock-Pickers concept have had their own issues with relative long-term performance, with their 1-, 3-, and 5-year performance levels being the biggest detractors. While we had 12 of our 22 top fund managers beating the S&P 500 on a 10-year basis at the end of last week, just three and seven managers, respectively, were beating the benchmark on a 3- and 5-year basis. There is some room for encouragement, though, as eight of our fund managers were beating the S&P 500 on a year-to-date basis at the end of last week, with nine of those same managers beating it over the prior year, which should positively impact performance as we move forward.

As a reminder, the Ultimate Stock-Pickers concept was devised as a stock-picking screen, not as a guide for finding fund managers to add to an investment portfolio. Our primary goal has been to identify a sufficiently broad collection of stock-pickers who have shown an ability to beat the markets over multiple periods (with an emphasis on longer-term periods). We then cross-reference these top managers’ top holdings, purchases, and sales against the recommendations of our own stock analysts on a regular basis, allowing us to uncover securities that investors might want to investigate further. There will always be limitations to our process, as we focus only on managers that our fund analysts cover, and on companies that our stock analysts cover, which serves to reduce the universe of potential ideas that we can ultimately address in any given period. This is also the main reason why we focus so much attention on large-cap fund managers, as they tend to be covered more broadly on the fund side of our operations and their stock holdings overlap more heavily with our active stock coverage universe.

That said, by limiting themselves to the largest and most widely followed companies in the investment world, our top managers may miss out on some smaller ideas that have the potential to generate greater levels of outperformance in the long run. The rally in the markets since the U.S. elections has left the markets trading slightly above our own analysts’ fair value estimates, with our Market Fair Value ratio at 103% at the end of last week.

Taking a look at the Cyclically Adjusted Price/earnings (CAPE) Ratio, which divides the current market price by the average of 10 years of earnings (adjusted for inflation), the ratio currently stands at around 30.0. This is compared with a historical mean of 16.8 and median of 16.1, with Shiller relying on market data from both estimated (1881-1956) and actual (1957 onward) earnings reports from companies represented in the S&P 500 Index. Historical values have ranged from a low of 4.78 before the bull market run of the 1920s and 44.2 at the end of the dot-com bubble in late 1999. The CAPE Ratio is generally used to assess potential future returns from equities over longer time frames, with higher-than-average CAPE values implying lower-than-average long-term annual returns going forward, which is what we’re gleaning from the current ratio. While not intended to be an indicator of impending market crashes, it has provided warnings signs for investors in the past.

Aside from tracking the holdings, purchases, and sales as well as the ongoing investment performance of our Ultimate Stock-Pickers, we also follow the makeup and results of the Morningstar Ultimate Stock-Pickers TR Index. For those who may not recall, the Ultimate Stock-Pickers index was set up to track the highest conviction holdings of 26 different managers, a list that includes our 22 top fund managers as well as the investment managers of four insurance companies—

(

/

),

Markel

,

, and

. It is constructed by taking all the stock holdings of our Ultimate Stock-Pickers that are not only covered by Morningstar stock analysts but have either a Low or Medium Uncertainty Rating, and ranking them by their Morningstar Conviction Score. The Morningstar Conviction Score is made up of three factors: 1) the overall conviction (number and weighting of holdings), 2) the relative current optimism (holdings being purchased), and 3) the relative current pessimism (holdings being sold).