Investing in your company's retirement plan seems simple enough. After all, you're able to set aside tax-deferred dollars for retirement--and in many cases, get a few extra dollars in matching from your employer to boot.

Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.

Yet there's still plenty to consider. How do you invest those dollars? Do you take an active approach to investing your assets and pick funds yourself? Or do you instead go with one of the plan's hands-off options? How much should you invest overall? Are the plan's options really good--or really expensive? And what about owning company stock in your plan or taking advantage of a brokerage window?

Even those who've been investing in their plans for a while can face challenges. Should you take a loan against your 401(k)? And what should you do with your 401(k) when you change jobs or retire?

Morningstar director of personal finance Christine Benz agrees that 401(k)s can be complicated and that 401(k) investors don't always make the most of their plans.

"In short, 401(k) plans invite the potential for plenty of goofs," she says.

To help minimize goofs and maximize your plan, we've put together a series of videos and articles.

Invest enough to earn your company match, monitor fees, opt for the plan's target-date funds if you don't want to be hands on, and take advantage of automatic features.

Our basic audit can help you determine whether to max out your contribution or lobby for improvements.

The skinny on Roth versus traditional contributions, early withdrawals, loans, and more.

Investors in target-date funds can set up a diversified portfolio and maintain a sensible asset allocation for decades without breaking a sweat.

Selecting your own investments? Here's what to know before you start.

Aftertax contributions only make sense for high-income folks who have maxed out other tax-sheltered options.

Human capital and financial capital don't mix.

While company retirement plans often have guardrails, investors can goof with contributions, investment selections, loans, and withdrawals.

Rolling the money into an IRA is often the best idea, but there may be reasons to leave it behind.