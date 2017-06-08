With the help of Morningstar senior research analyst Annette Larson, we took a look at the 25 funds that had seen the biggest inflows in absolute dollar terms in the one-year period through April 30, 2017. Although we screened for the largest inflows in dollar terms, this year we added a trailing 12-month organic growth rate data point, which allows us to put the flows in better perspective. For instance, two share classes of the mammoth Vanguard 500 Index fund ( and ) are on the list of top inflows and outflows over the one-year period; the story here is not really one of investor conviction; it's more about fund distribution and sales channels.

It's no secret that investors have increasingly opted for index funds, which, among their many advantages, offer broad diversification, low fees, tax efficiency, and simplicity. Seven out of 10 funds with the highest estimated net inflows were index funds, and the top five spots on the list were claimed by Vanguard funds.

Increased investment in target-date funds partially explains the heavy inflows into a few of the more widely purchased Vanguard funds. Vanguard's target-date funds use Gold-rated Vanguard Total Stock Market Index (the institutional and investor share classes, and respectively), to provide the U.S. equity exposure for the institutional and investor share classes of this target-date series.

Similarly, that target-date series also uses various share classes of Gold-rated Vanguard Total International Stock Index , Vanguard Total Bond Market II Index , and Vanguard Total International Bond Index .

The two share classes of Vanguard target-date funds (institutional and the investor) combined gathered more than $40 billion in new assets combined over the one-year period, by our estimates. But that doesn't explain the entire $48 billion inflow to Vanguard Total Stock Market Index--or even most of it, for that matter. Likewise, Gold-rated Vanguard 500 Index isn't even a holding in the firm's target-date funds--that fund took in nearly $30 billion in new money.

At number six on the list of top-flowing funds is PIMCO Income . This fund has had stellar returns on an absolute and relative basis compared with its multisector-bond category, gaining over 9% for the trailing one-year period through April 30. Its risk-adjusted returns over long periods are very impressive, too, landing in the category's top quintile over five- and 10-year periods.

It certainly hasn't escaped investors' notice, either. In fact, "white-hot inflows" help explain why the fund's Morningstar Analyst Rating of Silver isn't higher, says senior analyst Eric Jacobson.

"PIMCO is focused on the size of the fund versus its broader mandate and opportunity set ... and is confident the fund can still meet its performance and income goals;," Jacobson said. "That's understandable, but we'd prefer to see the firm consider sheltering the fund's allocation from dilution."

Number nine on the list,has outlegged its intermediate-term bond peers over both long and short periods. Jacobson pointed out that Prudential has improved the fund's pricing, which contributed to our decision to raise the fund's Morningstar Analyst Rating to Silver.

Passive funds such as Silver-rated Vanguard Total Bond Market Index and Fidelity US Bond Index were also popular with fixed-income investors.

Investors haven't thrown in the towel on actively managed strategies altogether, though. In fact, some actively managed funds have gotten more money than they can handle over the past year.

One that has attracted investors' notice is Bronze-rated Victory Sycamore Established Value . The fund has a competitive record over long and short stretches compared with its mid-cap value category, and it looks especially impressive on a risk-adjusted basis. It has received strong inflows in recent years, and total strategy assets (including separate accounts) ballooned from $3 billion to $10 billion between 2015 and April 2017, analyst Chris Franz said. In a shareholder-friendly move, it will close to new investors on June 30.

Janus Henderson Enterprise 's strong performance hasn't gone unnoticed either: Between the start of 2015 and November 2016, the Bronze-rated fund took in a net $5.7 billion, more than doubling its size, and manager Brian Demain now manages a total of $13 billion in this strategy, said senior analyst Greg Carlson. Janus closed the fund to new investors at the end of January.

Silver-rated Invesco Diversified Dividend , led by veteran Meggan Walsh, invests in sturdy, high-quality dividend-payers that have the wherewithal to grow their dividends.has an impressive long-term record and has historically held up especially well during rough patches.