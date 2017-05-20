T. Rowe Price Equity Income manager John Linehan has gotten off to a good start since taking over for the retiring Brian Rogers in late 2015. Despite changes on the margins, he's kept the fund's longtime strategy intact, providing consistency for shareholders. Below-average fees and strong analytical support contribute to a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Bronze.Linehan has stayed true to the fund's mandate, investing in undervalued dividend payers. But unlike some equity-income funds, absolute yield is not the driver here: The potential for price appreciation and the quality of company management also matter. Indeed, Linehan sold longtime holding AT&T (previously a top-20 position under Rogers), showing he won't simply hold a name for its dividend.That said, the fund's yield has ticked up a bit since Linehan took over. Some recent additions, such as Ford Motor , sport healthy yields. The fund owns those alongside more-cyclical plays with more-anemic payouts, including Applied Materials , a top contributor thus far during his short tenure. In balancing the objectives of income and capital appreciation, the fund's yield won't look exceptionally high relative to some equity-income funds, but it will likely be above the S&P 500 over time.Portfolio turnover has remained moderate (20% to 30%). Sector weightings haven't wildly changed, but Linehan upped the fund's stake in healthcare stocks, a lack of which had weighed heavily on performance during the past five years. (Rogers stayed light on healthcare because of regulatory concerns.) Meanwhile, he plans to keep cash below 4% of assets; an above-average stake had been a headwind in the post-2008 bull market under Rogers.Linehan stress tests dividend stability, particularly in capital-intensive sectors such as energy. Cash flows and balance-sheet strength are even more important here than at former charge T. Rowe Price Value , where he turned in solid results from 2003-09. His experience at that fund helps provide confidence here.

: Positive | Katie Rushkewicz Reichart, CFA 05/17/2017

This fund has not changed its stripes under new manager John Linehan. Like his predecessor, Linehan looks for companies trading cheaply relative to the market, industry, or historic norms. The portfolio consists of firms that offer at least a modest yield and the potential for price appreciation, which he seeks by buying out-of-favor names in a variety of sectors. Nearly all of the fund's holdings pay a dividend, but absolute yield is not the main objective; the fund's yield hasn't been notably high relative to equity-income large-value funds, but it's likely to be above the S&P 500's over time. The fund continues to look a bit lower quality than many equity-income peers, sporting a higher debt/capital ratio and lower returns on equity, assets, and invested capital. It remains diversified, with 100-120 holdings. But while Rogers occasionally held some cash if bargains were scarce (which weighed on performance in the post-2008 bull market), Linehan will likely keep cash below 4%.

Linehan's process at T. Rowe Price Value from 2003 to 2009 didn't emphasize dividends as much as this fund, and it didn't hold up quite as well in market declines (though it did fare better than the Russell 1000 Value Index in both up and down markets). However, since taking over here in 2015, he has maintained the same approach that fund investors have come to expect, earning a Process Pillar upgrade to Positive from Neutral.John Linehan was announced as Rogers' successor in 2014 and started weighing in on the portfolio a few months before the official October 2015 transition. Turnover, which was under 15% in Rogers' final years, picked up to 27% in 2015 as Linehan made changes, but was down to 19% in 2016; below-average turnover will likely remain the norm.Overall, under Linehan the fund decreased its consumer discretionary exposure and increased its healthcare and utilities stakes, though these were modest moves overall, and the fund's sector weightings aren't wildly different from the Russell 1000 Value Index. From a stock-specific standpoint, big sales included dividend mainstay and longtime holding AT&T as well as Entergy , and Corning . New purchases have included Morgan Stanley and Citigroup --he thinks financials are now better positioned to return capital to shareholders--and Ameriprise Financial . He added Anthem in 2015 when it was trading at a lower valuation than competitors because of uncertainty about its potential deal with Cigna . He also added Ford when it traded down last year.The fund's cash stake has dropped to 2% of assets from nearly 7% in December 2014; cash had been a headwind in recent years, and Linehan doesn't plan to hold more than 4%. The fund occasionally owns some convertible bonds or preferred shares.

: Neutral | Katie Rushkewicz Reichart, CFA 05/17/2017

When 30-year manager Brian Rogers stepped down from the fund in October 2015, its Performance rating was reset to Neutral. Successor John Linehan doesn't have much of a track record here yet, but he's done well out of the gate. Since taking over through April 2017, the fund's 13.4% gain beats the Russell 1000 Value Index's 12.2% and the large-value Morningstar Category's 10.5%. It has maintained an edge on a risk-adjusted basis.Linehan posted good results at his previous charge, T. Rowe Price Value. He led that fund to an 8.3% annualized gain from April 2003 to December 2009 versus the Russell 1000 Value Index's 6.9% and this fund's 7.2%. T. Rowe Price Value did better in rising markets than this fund on his watch but not as well in pullbacks, and it was more volatile (based on standard deviation) than its average large-value peer and the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 Value indexes. However, with this fund's stated equity-income objective, he should be able to adjust to a more muted risk profile as he places greater emphasis on company balance sheets, cash flows, and dividends.Linehan is also one of three managers on T. Rowe Price Institutional Large-Cap Value ; since his 2004 start, that fund has edged the Russell 1000 Value Index and has more meaningfully beaten the large-value category average.

: Positive | Katie Rushkewicz Reichart, CFA 05/17/2017

John Linehan succeeded Brian Rogers, manager of this fund since its late-1985 inception, on Oct. 31, 2015. Linehan joined the firm in 1998 as an industrials analyst. Linehan has experience running money, having led T. Rowe Price Value to peer- and benchmark-beating results from 2003 to 2009. He has also comanaged T. Rowe Price Institutional Large-Cap Value since 2004, though arguably much of his time from 2009-15 was devoted to his role as head of U.S. equities. He vacated that managerial role upon the succession announcement in 2014, which gave Linehan time to re-engage with the analysts, and he started weighing in on the portfolio a few months before the official transition. He also took on the role of CIO of U.S. value equities in early 2017.Linehan has access to the same analyst team as Rogers, and that team has generally been strong. Heather McPherson is associate manager; she previously held the same role at Gold-rated T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value for nearly a decade and now comanages T. Rowe Price Institutional Large-Cap Value alongside Linehan and Mark Finn. This fund is much bigger than T. Rowe Price Value was on Linehan's watch, but his prior experience and record, as well as the general strength of the analyst bench and McPherson's contributions, equate to a Positive People rating.

: Positive | Katie Rushkewicz Reichart, CFA 04/06/2017

T. Rowe Price is evolving but retains the strong research-focused culture that's driven its long-term success. Despite the retirements of some long-tenured portfolio managers, the former CEO, and outgoing CIO Brian Rogers, the firm's careful focus on succession planning and long transition periods have eased the process. Even with a changing of the guard, there's no lack of talent. Successful former portfolio manager Rob Sharps is now co-head of global equities and oversees five CIOs who are among the firm's top managers. The analyst team is on solid footing, and the firm has continued hiring despite the pressures facing active managers. CEO Bill Stromberg, who joined T. Rowe in 1987 as an analyst, maintains an investment focus while recognizing that the business must evolve to flourish in an industry that's gravitated toward passive investing. The firm is bolstering its technology resources and is expanding its distribution overseas, achievable goals given its pristine balance sheet. In 2017, the firm opportunistically acquired the Henderson High Yield Opportunities team, led by a former T. Rowe employee, as it addresses demand for capacity-constrained strategies that are also part of its popular target-date lineup and potentially new multiasset products down the line (several T. Rowe strategies are closed). T. Rowe is sensibly adapting, and its fundholder-first mentality and ability to attract and retain investment talent support its Positive Parent rating.

: Positive | Katie Rushkewicz Reichart, CFA 05/17/2017

The no-load share class, which holds the majority of assets, is priced below average relative to similarly distributed peers; its 0.66% expense ratio is well below the 0.90% peer median. The institutional shares and R shares are also priced below average. A small portion of assets is housed in the advisor share class, which has average expenses. The fund's relatively low turnover also keeps trading costs down. Overall, shareholders benefit from reasonable costs here, earning the fund a Positive Price rating.