We take a numerical look through this week's Morningstar research. Plus, our most popular articles and videos for the week ended May 19.
By
Morningstar.com
|
05-20-17 |
05:00 AM | Email Article
Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.
7
According to data from the Federal Reserve, U.S. industrial production at factories, mines, and utilities rose 1% in April from March, beating expectations. Director of economic analysis Bob Johnson said it was a pretty broad-based positive reading, but manufacturing, which is 70% to 80% of the number, was particularly encouraging
, rising more than 1% month over month.
"This time around, in the month of April, seven of the 10 largest categories showed pretty dramatic improvement from the previous month. Going back over the data for the last several months, it's typically been more like two to five categories being up and the other five to eight being down. So, it's been a pretty dramatic shift there in terms of the diversity, which is good to see. It's not being driven by just aerospace and automobiles like it was at the very beginning of the recovery. It seems to be a little bit broader-based, which is good news."
4, 4, 4
Assets in exchange-traded funds just surpassed $4 trillion. Ben Johnson, director of global ETF research for Morningstar, comments on this milestone
as well as the investor-friendly trend toward lower fees (Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund sliced its expense ratio to 4 basis points
, for example). In addition, Johnson gives his take on the new 4 times-leveraged ETFs.
<4%
Less than 4% of all U.S. housing stock has the following three important accessibility features that allow older and disabled Americans to age in place in their current homes: Entrances without steps, single-floor living, and wide hallways, and doorways that can accommodate wheelchairs, according to The New York Times
article "Planning to Age in Place? Find a Contractor Now"
.
"Add two more important elements for aging in place — doors with lever handles, and light switches and electrical outlets that can be reached from a wheelchair — and the proportion drops to 1 percent... You'll often hear older people vow that they won't leave their homes except 'feet first.' Without modifications, however, the design of most older Americans' homes could eventually thwart their owners' desire to stay in them."
5
The market has grown increasingly skeptical of media stocks lately. After March-quarter earnings failed to impress in many cases, the median stock in the diversified media industry has underperformed the Morningstar US Market Index's return over the past month. Though skepticism has weighed on the prices of stocks in the sector, some have brighter prospects than others. Our analysts believe these five media stocks are compelling bargains
.
22%, 63%
Retail giants Target
and Wal-Mart Stores
reported earnings. Analyst John Brick noted that Target's e-commerce sales increased 22%
to 4.3% of sales, slightly below his 30% estimate for the full year, and contributed 0.8% to consolidated same-store sales, which implies that physical stores comped negative 2.2%. Brick was more impressed with Wal-Mart's numbers this quarter
, however: Total revenue was up 2.5% in constant currency, driven by 1.4% comparable-store sales growth in the U.S. and 63% organic e-commerce growth
, which was above his estimate of 30%.
"Wal-Mart and Target both reported earnings which are better than expected this quarter. However, over the coming years, we see diverging storylines, and recommend investors look at Wal-Mart over Target… We also think that [Wal-Mart is] better positioned to withstand the competitive pressures coming into the U.S., as Aldi and Lidl enter the market over the coming years."
4% to 6%
Vice president of research John Rekenthaler explored the topic of value stocks' underperformance
. After reliably and consistently beating growth companies for decades, lower-priced stocks have lost their edge. Rekenthaler digs into GMO co-founder and value investor Jeremy Grantham's quarterly letter
, in which Grantham discusses why value investing has struggled and why it may be different this time. Corporate profits have transformed, Grantham says, looking at return-on-sales figures for the S&P 500 from 1970 through 2015. Grantham concludes, and Rekenthaler concurs, that value investors are unlikely to thrive until corporate profits recede.
"For the first half of the period, the ROS hovers between 4% and 6%. ... Then all heck broke loose. The ROS burst through its 25-year band in 1996 (while Alan Greenspan mused about "irrational exuberance"), set another record in 2000, beat that mark again in 2007, and surpassed it once more in 2014. In the period's second half, the past served as no guide whatsoever for the future. Grantham draws another line, illustrating the new equilibrium, but this action is even more artificial than his first. Who can tell where the ROS is headed?"
Most Popular Articles, Videos, and Securities
Most Popular Articles
Most Popular Videos
Most Requested Stock Quotes
Apple
GE
Amazon
Berkshire Hathaway
IBM
Most Requested Stock Analyses
Chicago Bridge & Iron
Simon Property Group
General Electric
Hanesbrands
Roche Holding
Most Requested Fund Quotes
Vanguard 500 Index
Fidelity Contrafund
Vanguard Wellington
Vanguard Wellesley Income
Vanguard Dividend Growth
Most Requested Fund Analyses
Vanguard Wellington
Oakmark International
PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth
T. Rowe Price International Discovery
Vanguard Total International Stock Index
Most Requested ETF Quotes
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 ETF
PowerShares QQQ ETF
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
Most Requested ETF Analyses
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Extended Market ETF
PowerShares QQQ ETF
809789
USA_HCLP,USA_SNAP,USA_FCNTX,USA_OAKIX,USA_PRIDX,USA_VWAHX,USA_VDIGX,USA_VWELX,USA_QQQ,USA_VTI,USA_VXF,USA_SPG,USA_CBI,USA_WMT,USA_IBM,USA_DIS,USA_GE,USA_HBI,USA_TGT,USA_RHHBY,USA_VTIAX,USA_SCHD,USA_QDF,USA_VNQ,USA_VGK,USA_VWO,USA_VIG,USA_POGRX,USA_PONDX
E0_USA_HCLP E0_USA_SNAP FO_USA_FCNTX FO_USA_OAKIX FO_USA_PRIDX FO_USA_VWAHX FO_USA_VDIGX FO_USA_VWELX FE_USA_QQQ FE_USA_VTI FE_USA_VXF E0_USA_SPG E0_USA_CBI E0_USA_WMT E0_USA_IBM E0_USA_DIS E0_USA_GE E0_USA_HBI E0_USA_TGT E0_USA_RHHBY FO_USA_VTIAX FE_USA_SCHD FE_USA_QDF FE_USA_VNQ FE_USA_VGK FE_USA_VWO FE_USA_VIG FO_USA_POGRX FO_USA_PONDX &primaryKeyword=
2