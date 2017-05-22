Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs CEFs Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Special Report

Tips, strategies, and worksheets for building a budget.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
Bookmark and Share
By Morningstar.com | 05-22-17 | 05:00 AM | Email Article

Setting up a budget is no one’s idea of fun. After all, we'd all like to spend what we make: The satisfaction of instant gratification trumps prudent long-term money management. And of course, budgeting requires trade-offs. That may mean buying a used car rather than the latest model off the showroom floor so you can pay off student loans sooner. Or foregoing that summer home so you can retire comfortably.

About the Author
Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

Morningstar.com director of personal finance Christine Benz says everyone--regardless of age, life stage, or income--needs a budget.

"The key point about a budget is that it helps ensure that your spending syncs up with your priorities," she notes.

In an effort to make the task less painful, we've pulled together some budgeting tips, strategies, and ideas, and we’ve even developed a budgeting worksheet you can use as a starting point.

3 Ways to Find Money in Your Budget to Invest
Set a savings target, adjust that target as your salary increases, and automate your contributions.

How to Create a Budget You Can Live With
We all need a budget, regardless of age, life stage, or whether we think we've 'made it' or not.

Morningstar's Budget Worksheet
Use our budget worksheet to get your spending and saving on track.

100 Ways to Cut Your Day-to-Day Expenses
If you're looking to save a few more dollars, these tips on cutting your grocery, utility, and personal-care bills, among others, are worth a look.

Sorry, You Probably Don't Have a Portfolio Emergency
What ails many portfolios--and what can fix them--is actually pretty mundane.

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2017 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.