After four months during which U.S. and international-equity funds attracted similar inflows, international equity took the lead in the equity space with a little over $21 billion in total flows.
U.S. equity's winning streak seems to have waned, as the category group received only a meager $280 million in April 2017. It’s too early to tell if investors’ marked preference for international over domestic equity is a new trend or only a one-month stint.
International may have been leading among equity category groups, but taxable bond was still the overall leader with an inflow of almost $26 billion. Sector equity, allocation, and municipal bond all posted outflows for the month.
Other fund-flow trends for the month included:
