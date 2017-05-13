This week had only two economic releases of much consequence: the Consumer Price Index and retail sales. The month-to-month data in both reports looked good and suggested an accelerating economy. Indeed, the GDPNow folks in Atlanta are now seeing the potential for 3.6% growth in the second quarter following the first quarter's disastrous 0.7% rate (which is likely to be revised higher).

The consensus forecast for the second quarter is for just over 3% growth, and we are forecasting between 2.5% and 3% for the quarter. However, we still think it will be exceptionally difficult to get above 2% growth for the full year.

As usual, the year-over-year data was not quite as reassuring, with real retail sales excluding gasoline and autos stuck at the bottom of its 3.5%-4% rut. Prices moved back out of deflation to register 0.2% monthly inflation growth, although core inflation slipped to just 0.1%. On a year-over-year basis, total inflation appears to have peaked at 2.8% in February and has now drifted back to just 2.2%. We suspect that total inflation is likely to drift back to 2% by the end of the year. However, that pullback will not come soon enough or fall fast enough to keep consumer spending from continuing to erode.

After a month of deflation in March, prices managed to increase again during the month of April, according to the latest Consumer Price Index report. However, inflation remains quite tame and has not accelerated as much as feared, even with tight labor markets.

The month-to-month inflation data shows a clear slowing. Between August and January, or six consecutive months, monthly prices went up 0.2% or more every month (which annualizes to about 2.5% annualized inflation). For the past three months, including outright price declines in March, the month-to-month data has yet to crack the 0.2% mark.

Quirky gasoline and cellphone-service prices are destabilizing the numbers, but there is surprising price softness across a wide range of categories. Approximately 55% of all 116 goods categories registered month-to-month declines. That number would approach two thirds if you left off most of the alcohol- and tobacco-related items that saw big gains. New motor vehicles, many clothing items, furniture, drugs, and even textbooks were down in price month to month.

Even combining, goods and services in eight broad categories didn't really look all that much stronger. Four of eight of these very broad categories showed month-to-month declines.

Core data excluding gasoline and motor vehicles looks only slightly more reassuring on a month-to-month basis.

If one weren't aware of the few quirks in the monthly data and some faulty seasonal figures, one couldn't help but feel a little worried that more deflation was just around the corner. Even the normally calm press releases for the BLS seemed a bit concerned:

"The index for motor vehicle insurance fell 0.4 percent in April, ending a streak of 17 consecutive monthly increases. The index for used cars and trucks fell 0.5 percent in April, its fourth consecutive decline, and the new vehicles index decreased 0.2 percent. The apparel index fell 0.3 percent, and the indexes for recreation, household furnishings and operations, and airline fares also declined."

The year-over-year averaged data show dramatically less volatility and less reason to panic. However, these indexes managed to slow a bit, too.

Falling cellphone service prices and falling motor vehicle prices are largely responsible for the slowing trend in both core and headline inflation. The cellphone decline is worth a brief discussion. On a year-over-year basis, April to April, cellphone prices declined 12.9%. Even at a relatively tiny 1.6% of the index, that 12.9% manages to take a full 0.21% off the CPI calculation on a year-over-year basis, explaining the downward dip at the end of the curves above.

And many readers might correctly question these statistics as their cellphone bills have likely not gone down. What happened is that pressure from T-Mobile and Sprint meant that AT&T and Verizon had to begin offering unlimited data plans again. So, the carriers didn't cut the price of plans, but instead now offer more data, which is effectively a price decline in the eyes of the BLS.

For the majority of users who weren't pushing the usage envelope, there was no change in their bills. Those with large data overages each month may have indeed seen their bills go down. In addition, cellphone service in general will remain under pressure as T-Mobile has at least temporarily closed the performance gap with the majors. This perception and reality is caused some switching on the margins, which will likely keep a lid on cellular service prices. Unlike gasoline and food prices, which can quickly bounce back from a weak period, we believe cellular services will continue to be an issue.

There were a lot of fears that inflation would heat up strongly with tight labor markets and a loose Fed. Lately we have been less worried than most, but even we are surprised by the recently tame data.

Every time inflation looks ready to break out something seems to provide a burst to the downside. This month it was cellular services. Autos, too, have moved into decline mode, and that is likely to continue given saturation levels, excess inventories, and dramatically falling used car prices. Before these two items, it was food that provided the "surprise" relief. Looking ahead, maybe education, a category that has seen higher-than-average price growth, will falter. Prices already seem to be slowing some. And we have seen some other indication that demand is faltering some as the economy approaches full employment and more people question the exact value of an education relative to sky-high prices. Indeed, at the moment we are not seeing worrisome generalized inflation when all prices go up in tandem.

Services are still a huge portion of the CPI (60%) and are still running at 3% or so. Home price increases and shortages continue drive up rents at a 3.5% rate. We keep hoping that more supply will break this trend, but it still wasn't evident this month. With housing making over half the services index, without a break in rents, we won't see massive deflation.

Healthcare services, which can be volatile month to month, still seem to keep bouncing back to a 3% rate year over year. With worker shortages and an aging population that consumes more services, we're not expecting to see a lot of declines here, either. (Healthcare is another 13% of the services component.) We also wouldn't expect the rapid cellular price declines to continue forever.

Assuming year-over-year food prices rebound to 1%, energy prices moderate to 5%, goods remain about the same at 0.5% deflation, and services growth returns to 3%, we foresee total inflation, fourth quarter over fourth quarter, of 1.9%. This is bit lower than our previous thinking of 2.0%-2.5%.

Inflation and hourly wage growth are still too close for comfort. On a three-month year-over-year averaged basis, wage growth is at 2.7% and inflation is 2.5%, a spread of just 0.2%, following a spread that was more than 2% in 2015.

That spread has a strong correlation with retail sales, excluding auto and gasoline, as shown below.

Unfortunately, the lead time varies widely from as much as nine months to as short as a couple of months. Still, it's clear that the large spread between wages and inflation in 2015 match up with some of the best months of retail sales growth this recovery. As that spread backed off, so has retail sales growth. However, even if the spread were to get back to 1% (say 2.9% wage growth and 1.9% inflation), that would still seem to suggest retail sales growth more like 3%, versus the 4% levels that we are seeing today.

A lot of economists were excited by a relatively strong retail sales report for April and an upward revision to the March data (which may lead to a first-quarter GDP revision) as shown below.

With four straight months of improving sequential sales, one can hardly blame them for claiming the consumer has risen from the dead. Nevertheless, the year-over-year data shows not that much happening.

Blowing up the earlier graph that showed retail sales versus real hourly wage growth, retail sales growth is now at the low end of 3.5%-4% channel that has existed since the beginning of 2016. We surmise that retail sales may test that channel to the downside in the months ahead as the hourly wage/inflation gap has closed.